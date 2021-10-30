Barroca reveals that he was impressed with a Botafogo player: ‘I didn’t like him playing, I messed up badly’

Edward Baroque, who had stints as coach of the Botafogo and Atlético-GO – this is his last job in Brazilian football -, he said in an interview to Data ESPN which player he loved the most.

“I have a cool story. I worked in the base categories of Botafogo and the joel carli, who is now captain of Botafogo… This story is very cool, I don’t think I ever said it publicly. I would watch Joel Carli playing and, in my heart, I would say: ‘If I coach this guy one day, he will never play with me. I don’t like this guy playing, I think he has difficulties’. I take over Botafogo, in 2019, before the Brazilian Championship, and I had two weeks before the first game, against São Paulo”, said Barroca.

“Within this two-week process, I gathered the players and said that I would give everyone a level playing field to compete. In those 14 days, I could see that I was wrong with him. I was really wrong with the external reading I had, I was really wrong because I didn’t have, from the outside, the ability to understand how important he was as a player, positively influencing others, how much he could solve problems – now with reading, sometimes with experience, sometimes with good positioning, sometimes with communication“, continued.

“Time passed, he, in addition to playing with me, he was my captain all the time and he’s one of the guys I respect the most in Brazilian football in terms of leadership, character, and I’ve already had the opportunity to talk it up front to him. I put him in front of me and said that, before I became coach, I imagined that he would never play with me and that I broke my face, burned my tongue. Today, he’s a guy I respect a lot. I love as a player, as a person and as a sportsman”, he added.