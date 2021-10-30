Based on statistics, site calculates favorite between Ceará and Fluminense

In search of rehabilitation in the Brazilian Championship after losing in the middle of the week to Santos by 2-0, Fluminense faces Ceará, on Sunday, at Castelão, at 4 pm, for the 29th round. Based on statistics, the site ge calculates who takes favoritism in the duel.
According to the portal numbers, the home team is more likely to leave the field with a victory in the duel.
Check below the images with the statistics and ge analysis of the confrontation between Vozão and Tricolor:
Favorite >> Ceará
- Fluminense will have two great challenges: the first is to be the sixth visitor with the least submission (9.1), with the 11th efficiency, one goal every 10.6 attempts, and to face the fifth home defense most resistant to submissions, with one conceded goal for every 14.5 contrary conclusions, leading to 11.4 submissions per game (sixth highest mark). The other is that the team from Rio de Janeiro scored six of the last ten goals from aerial plays, but despite Ceara having suffered in this way half of the last ten goals, only in one of the last six goals conceded by the Ceará team did the opponent raise the ball. . In other words, Ceará has managed to close its airspace in recent games. The team from Ceará is the seventh home team in submissions (14.5), with the 11th efficiency (one goal in 11.9 attempts), and the Carioca team is the fourth home team that suffers less submissions (11.8), but concedes a goal every 10.3 (13th efficiency). Ceará is the fifth best host of Brasileirão (6 W, 6 W, 2 D, 57%), and Fluminense, the tenth visitor (4 W, 4 W, 6 D, 38%).