BC and Febraban promote joint effort to negotiate debt in November

The Central Bank (BC) announced this Thursday (28) that it will promote the Joint Debt Negotiation and Financial Guidance, in partnership with the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon) and the Federal Senate .

The action will be available between November 1st and 30th, and is aimed at individuals with overdue debts with financial institutions whose modalities do not include assets as loan guarantee.

To start negotiating a debt in arrears, the debtor must register on the consumer.gov.br platform.

Next, you need to choose the institution with which you want to negotiate and report the case. The bank has up to 10 days to analyze the request and present a proposal to the debtor.

The BC also informs that a specific page has been developed (mutirão.febraban.org.br) in which the debtor can find out what their debts are, whether it is worth participating in the joint effort and the portion of the budget that can be allocated to payment in the negotiation .

The BC also states that the Mutirão is one of the initiatives of the technical cooperation agreement signed with Febraban to develop coordinated actions in financial education, a theme that is part of the BC# Agenda.