Before accident with Alec Baldwin, Nicolas Cage fumed with Rust’s gunsmith in another film – Movie News

Last Friday (22), the whole world was shocked by the sad news of the accident that happened on the set of Rust, which ended with the death of the director of photography Halyna Hutchins. While investigations are still in progress, it was revealed that the weapon used by actor Alec Baldwin, who ended up also wounding the director of the feature Joel Souza, was previously used by the team in a target shooting “game”. What few people know is that Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, gunsmith responsible for Rust, had already been involved in a controversy on set with star Nicolas Cage.

According to the information disclosed by the The Wrap, the actor and gunsmith had worked together on The Old Way earlier this year, and the two even got into a serious argument after Reed fired, without any kind of warning to the production team, not just once, but three times. . Stu Brumbaugh, Western’s chief engineer starring Cage, claimed that after the shooting, the Oscar-winning actor would have shouted: “Give a warning first, you’ve just blown the c****** of my eardrums!”

Also according to him, an assistant director was asked to fire the gunsmith that same day due to his lack of experience, a decision that was supported by the protagonist of the film. “I spoke to him: ‘she needs to be removed’. After a second occurrence similar to the previous one [disparar sem dar avisos] I got angrier. (…) She was a newcomer”, he reported. When trying to confirm the information with a second source, a producer heard by the The Wrap he reported that he did not remember any of these incidents.

About the case involving the actor Alec Baldwin, so far, it is known that the weapon used by the actor, which should have been loaded with blanks, was loaded with live ammunition, in a mistake by the production team that ended up not checking the object before shooting – the case , even remembers what happened with actor Brandon Lee, on the set of the movie O Raven, in 1994.

On his Facebook, the head of the movie’s electrician team, Serge Svetnoy, accused the film’s production of “neglect” and “lack of professionalism”. The professional reported that he even had Hutchins’ blood on his hands moments after she was shot.

“Yes, I was shoulder to shoulder with Halyna during that fatal shot that took her life and injured Principal Joel Souza. I was holding her in my arms while she was dying. Her blood was on my hands. I think I have a right to do that. It’s negligence and lack of professionalism. The negligence of the person who was supposed to check the gun on the spot and didn’t; the person who had to announce that the loaded gun was on the spot and didn’t; the person who should have checked this weapon before bringing it to the set and didn’t. And death is the result!” , posted Svetnoy on your account.