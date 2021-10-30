Bernardinho sees Sesc-Flamengo looking for rhythm in the Superliga and puts pressure on rivals | volleyball

Every Superliga duel is difficult, but can you imagine facing Sesi-Bauru and Osasco, semifinalists last season? Well, Sesc-Flamengo will debut in the competition against Bauru, away from home, and in the next round will host the current champion from São Paulo.

The debut of Sesc-Flamengo in the Women’s Superliga 2021/2022 against Sesi-Bauru will be this Friday, at 9 pm, with live broadcast on SporTV 2.

The biggest problem, in Bernardinho’s view, is the rhythm of the game, since Flamengo’s players only played twice, in the return game at the Estadual. While the Rio club only entered the court in the final against Fluminense, the rivals played five matches in the Paulista classification phase, the semi and the final, in the case of the Osasco team.

– So, the big question is this. We need to gain pace, we need to work well, because we only played two matches, right? Other teams played five, six, ten matches at a great level. We played two good matches against Fluminense, which is a very well assembled team, but the question is this: gain rhythm, be a team, be able to change, mix as we did in Carioca’s decision and knowing that we will play against very strong teams , which have a higher rhythm – said the red-black coach.

The biggest Superliga champion with 12 titles in his pocket, Sesc-Flamengo has not maintained its pattern in recent seasons, in which the squad was eliminated in the quarterfinals. In 2018/2019, Sesi-Bauru made history by ending a sequence of 14 consecutive Sesc finals and qualifying for the semi. Due to the coronavirus, the 2019/2020 edition was canceled, and in 2020/2021, Bauru returned to winning the Sesc-Flamengo in the quarterfinals.

– When Rio, Sesc enters the court, we always have something there. As strong as they are, we can sometimes surprise them. We will see. They are very strong teams. First of them, Bauru, then Osasco. The responsibility is theirs. They have an obligation to win at that first moment. So let’s put the pressure on there – completed Bernardinho.

Now at Sesi-Bauru, striker Drussyla analyzed the re-edition of the quarterfinals of last season and mentioned the unstable moment of the team, which was eliminated in the semifinal of Paulista to Barueri, by José Roberto Guimarães.

– It will be a very difficult game. Sesc-Flamengo is a team that has a lot of volume, as it is a characteristic that their coach, Bernardo, likes to imprint on his teams, as well as a very strong defense. It also has great tips and a very strong bench, with young girls and different characteristics that end up making a good group. In addition, after the last results in the State, we are trying to find a new game feature and we are focused on looking for a better performance in the Superliga – said the former Flamengo athlete.