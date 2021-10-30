Betrayed 16 times, Mayra Cardi will not admit Arthur Aguiar’s new hesitation

What is your limit? How many times would you forgive a betrayal? Resilience is the “last name” of Mayra Cardi, which was publicly exposed several times due to the jumps of about Arthur Aguiar. The businesswoman, who has already revealed to have discovered – at least – 16 lovers of the actor, resumed the marriage.

READ MORE:

The couple, parents of little Sophia Aguiar, 3 years old, resumed their marriage this week. The businesswoman gave an interview to journalist Léo Dias and spoke about her conditions for trying to rebuild the relationship.

“I don’t forgive new betrayals. Before, if he’d told me he was horny in another woman and wanted to get laid, maybe I wouldn’t have felt betrayed. The problem was the lack of loyalty and having done everything on the sly. When we have sex with someone, we take that energy from the other person. And I don’t want that energy in me,” says Mayra Cardi.

The last time the couple had separated was in 2020. At the time, Mayra Cardi publicly demonstrated her dissatisfaction and listed the number of lovers the actor had collected. “Which I discovered were 16, but I certainly didn’t discover them all. It wasn’t the betrayals that upset me the most. I don’t admit betrayals, because I don’t admit lies. If you lose trust, our relationship is over.”

Over the past few months, the press has raised suspicions of secret meetings. And now, the couple went public to say that yes, they will start again.