Biden tells Macron that US has been “clumsy” in submarine deal

President Joe Biden said on Friday that US actions were “clumsy” during his first meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron since a diplomatic crisis erupted last month over a security pact with the UK and Australia.

Biden took advantage of the G20 summit meeting in Rome, Italy, to try to turn the page on a relationship that was strained by a US-Australian security alliance, which also includes the UK, which effectively canceled a submarine deal. 2016 between Australians and French.

The American decision to negotiate a new agreement secretly caused an uproar in France, which temporarily summoned its ambassador to Washington and canceled a gala event in the US capital. Authorities even accused Biden of acting like former President Donald Trump.

“I think what happened was…what we did was clumsy. It wasn’t done very elegantly,” said Biden.

“I was under the impression that certain things that didn’t happen as they actually did. But I want to make this clear: France is a partner extremely, extremely, valued, extremely, and a power in its own right.”

Macron said his meeting with Biden was “important” and that “looking to the future” is essential as his country and the US try to smooth the edges.

“What really matters now is what we’re going to do together in the next few weeks, the next few months, the next few years,” Macron said.