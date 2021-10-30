Bil Araújo advises Sthe not to nominate Dayane and Tiago

Arcrebiano and Sthefane Matos, the current farmer, took advantage of the seventh party of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), which had Dennis DJ rocking the night, to talk about the formation of the next farm.

The two started the conversation by needling Dayane Mello. “I have a staleness of her, old man, that you don’t understand. Before you,” fired the ex-BBB. “I got rancid, I was rancid for five days,” said Sthefane.

Then, the pawn started needling Rico Melquiades, with whom he discussed earlier, and advised the influencer about the garden:

Pay attention, if you want, you can build a very strong field. I’m already the most voted. I won’t give names, no, but if you want, you can build a very strong field. It wasn’t the last one I set up, I messed it up. If you want, I’m not talking about Tiago, no, or her [Dayane]. arcrebian

“Who are you talking about?” asked Stefane. “Analyses the game, only analyses. Not today”, replied the ex-BBB. “But you’re not talking about her [Dayane]?” asked the influencer.

“Not hers. I pull her,” said Arcrebiano. “But isn’t she in the stall?” said Sthefane.

“She was, if I lose, she will be,” said the pawn. “Are you in the stall without losing the proof of the lamp?”, commented the girl. “If I do and lose, she will be,” replied the ex-BBB.

“Only if she’s drawn to be there,” said Sthefane. “My intuition and God do not fail”, pointed out Arcrebiano. “Nice then,” continued the farmer.

Then the pawn again advised the pawn not to fall into Rico’s pile—whom she also argued with earlier—or Dayane’s. “

Let me say something here, first of all, pay attention: they both play very low, but it’s very low. Very very. They’re going to want to destabilize you, it’s already started. You never, under any circumstances, get into theirs. That’s what his VT is, getting into trouble with you. He always takes one for Christ, this week it was me, last week it was Erasmus. […] He’s an open cookie, he doesn’t give him a follower, no. arcrebian

Sthefane also pointed out that the pair are his nomination options. “I was thinking and between the two of them,” she said.

“Monday you think, go with your conception, do what you think is best for you and the people you like”, commented Arcrebiano. “After the lamp, formation of the bay,” agreed the farmer.

“I’m going to make this lamp, I’m going to get it right. Trust me. I’m going to the bay or being from the headquarters, I’m the most voted. I’ll get it [o lampião]. It’s going to be me and Dynho, two test rats”, declared the ex-BBB.

Dennis DJ performs at the ‘Mundo da Imaginação’ party in ‘The Farm’

