Bill says Lary and Bil stayed under the duvet

by

Gui Araujo decided to open the game, at dawn today, and told Rico Melquiades and Dayane Mello that Lary Bottino and Bil Araújo had an affair under the quilt during the peoa’s visit to “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV).

It all started with Rico Melquiades commenting to the pedestrians that he heard a curious movement in Lary and Bil’s bed on the last night of the digital influencer – eliminated in the farm of “A Fazenda 2021”.

On the last day before she left, on Wednesday, she did some. I think she suckled him or he suckled her.

“There, stop,” Dayane said. “Both of you,” said Gui Araujo. “It was on Wednesday,” said Rico. “Why is that?” asked the model. “I saw something, friend,” reaffirmed the comedian. “Only he will know when he leaves here,” said Dayane, pointing to Gui Araujo for being a personal friend of the ex-peoa.

Showing that his mouth is not a chest, Gui Araujo was not shy about telling that there was, indeed, a love affair between Lary and Bil under the duvet.

No. I already know without leaving!

“Yeah, then, was it?” Dayane asked. “Hurum”, confirmed Gui Araujo. “So was it?”, he asked the model again. “It was first here (bed in the corner of the room)”, said Gui Araujo. “Really?” he snapped, surprised, Rico. “Didn’t they sleep here one day?” recalled Gui Araujo.

Curious for details, Dayane Mello tried to get out of Gui Araujo if the pawns were involved in sex.

But do you think they had sex?

“She said it happened, but I don’t know what,” explained Gui Araujo. “Wooing?” Dayane asked.

Gui Araujo’s answer, however, was not followed by the fact that the Playplus camera – the reality show’s streaming platform – has moved the audio and sound display to another room in the house.

Check out all the gardens already formed in the 13th edition of ‘A Fazenda’

A Fazenda 2021: Borel, Liziane and Solange in the first swidden of 'A Fazenda' - Reproduction/Playplus

1 / 6

Liziane left in the 1st farm

Nego do Borel was nominated by the farmer and the most voted to stay in the game. Liziane Gutierrez, the eliminated, was the most voted in the house and Solange was pulled from the stall.

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho, Arcrebiano and Dayane in the second swidden of 'A Fazenda' - Reproduction/Playplus

two / 6

Mussunzinho left in the 2nd farm

Mussunzinho was indicated by the farmer and eliminated from the time. With the power of the flames, Bil Araújo received the house’s votes and went to the farm. Dayane Mello was left in the remaining one and was the most voted to stay in the game.

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Erika, Tiago and Dayane in the third farm of 'A Fazenda' - Reproduction/Playplus

3 / 6

Erika left in the third field

Erika Schneider , the eliminated of the week, was the most voted by the house. Tiago Piquilo was left in the remaining one and later was the most voted to continue on the program. Dayane Mello stopped in the field because of the power of the flame.

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Gui Araujo, Aline and Victor in the fourth farm of A Fazenda - Reproduction/Playplus

4 / 6

Victor was the fourth eliminated

Gui Araujo was indicated by the farmer straight to the farm. Aline Mineiro was the most voted in the house and the most voted to continue in the competition. Victor Pecoraro, who was pulled from the stall, left the reality show.

Play/Playplus

Farm 2021: Lary Bottino is eliminated from the 5th farm - Reproduction/Playplus

5 / 6

Lary was the 5th eliminated

Farm 2021: Lary Bottino is eliminated from the 5th farm

Play/Playplus

Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated - Reproduction/Playplus

6 / 6

Taty was the 6th eliminated

Gui Araújo was nominated by the farmer, Rico the most voted in the house, and he pulled Tati from the bay to the garden.

Play/Playplus