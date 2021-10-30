Bill says Lary and Bil stayed under the duvet

Gui Araujo decided to open the game, at dawn today, and told Rico Melquiades and Dayane Mello that Lary Bottino and Bil Araújo had an affair under the quilt during the peoa’s visit to “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV).

It all started with Rico Melquiades commenting to the pedestrians that he heard a curious movement in Lary and Bil’s bed on the last night of the digital influencer – eliminated in the farm of “A Fazenda 2021”.

On the last day before she left, on Wednesday, she did some. I think she suckled him or he suckled her.

“There, stop,” Dayane said. “Both of you,” said Gui Araujo. “It was on Wednesday,” said Rico. “Why is that?” asked the model. “I saw something, friend,” reaffirmed the comedian. “Only he will know when he leaves here,” said Dayane, pointing to Gui Araujo for being a personal friend of the ex-peoa.

Showing that his mouth is not a chest, Gui Araujo was not shy about telling that there was, indeed, a love affair between Lary and Bil under the duvet.

No. I already know without leaving!

“Yeah, then, was it?” Dayane asked. “Hurum”, confirmed Gui Araujo. “So was it?”, he asked the model again. “It was first here (bed in the corner of the room)”, said Gui Araujo. “Really?” he snapped, surprised, Rico. “Didn’t they sleep here one day?” recalled Gui Araujo.

Curious for details, Dayane Mello tried to get out of Gui Araujo if the pawns were involved in sex.

But do you think they had sex?

“She said it happened, but I don’t know what,” explained Gui Araujo. “Wooing?” Dayane asked.

Gui Araujo’s answer, however, was not followed by the fact that the Playplus camera – the reality show’s streaming platform – has moved the audio and sound display to another room in the house.

