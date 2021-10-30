Bolsonaro at the G20: Brazil has worst growth prospects in 2022 among countries in the group

by

  • Thais Carrança
  • From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

Jair Bolsonaro walks in front of the flags of G20 countries during the group's 2019 meeting

Credit, AFP

Photo caption,

Inflation, interest rates and the rising dollar should make Brazil perform worse among the world’s largest economies next year. Spending ceiling holes and turbulent elections aggravate the picture.

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) participates this Saturday and Sunday (30 and 31/10) in the Summit Meeting of the G20, a group that brings together the 19 richest countries in the world and the European Union.

On the agenda will be topics such as the creation of a global tax on multinational companies, oil prices, the energy crisis that affects several countries in the world, and logistical and input supply bottlenecks, which have also harmed the performance of the world economy .

The group is meeting at a time when the world is facing a slowdown in growth, given the advance of inflationary pressures and the loss of momentum in the Chinese economy, amidst the crisis in the real estate and energy sector faced by the Asian superpower.

Even in this general unfavorable scenario, Brazil stands out negatively.