Bolsonaro at the G20: Brazil has worst growth prospects in 2022 among countries in the group

Thais Carrança

From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

October 29, 2021

Credit, AFP Photo caption, Inflation, interest rates and the rising dollar should make Brazil perform worse among the world’s largest economies next year. Spending ceiling holes and turbulent elections aggravate the picture.

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) participates this Saturday and Sunday (30 and 31/10) in the Summit Meeting of the G20, a group that brings together the 19 richest countries in the world and the European Union.

On the agenda will be topics such as the creation of a global tax on multinational companies, oil prices, the energy crisis that affects several countries in the world, and logistical and input supply bottlenecks, which have also harmed the performance of the world economy .

The group is meeting at a time when the world is facing a slowdown in growth, given the advance of inflationary pressures and the loss of momentum in the Chinese economy, amidst the crisis in the real estate and energy sector faced by the Asian superpower.

Even in this general unfavorable scenario, Brazil stands out negatively.

According to the projections of the multilateral agency, the Brazilian GDP (Gross Domestic Product) should grow 5.2% this year, but only 1.5% next year. The projected growth for 2022 is lower than expected for other emerging countries, such as Russia (2.9%), Argentina (2.5%) and South Africa (2.2%).

The “rich countries club” expects the G20’s GDP to decelerate from 6.1% growth in 2021 to 4.8% in 2022. For Brazil, the forecast is for a much more accentuated loss of pace: from 5.2% this year to 2.3% next year. According to the OECD, the country would only be ahead of Japan (2.1%) and Argentina (1.9%) in terms of expected growth for 2022.

If the scenario does not look very good in the international comparison looking at these data, the tendency is for things to get worse.

This is because the projections of multilateral entities such as the IMF and OECD are updated less frequently than those made by market economists, who work in banks, asset managers and consultants, following the Brazilian economy on a daily basis.

Some of these economists started to predict this week that the Brazilian GDP could enter into recession or remain stagnant in 2022, given the disarray of public accounts caused by the breaking of the spending ceiling — a rule that limits the growth of government spending to inflation.

This is the case of Itaú, which on Monday (25/10) revised its projection for the country’s GDP in 2022 to a drop of 0.5%. Bank JP Morgan and consultancy MB Associados cut their estimates from 0.9% and 0.4%, respectively, to 0%.

And even those who still expect some growth for Brazil in 2022 are lowering the ball on their expectations, in the case of XP Investimentos, which cut its estimate for next year’s GDP from 1.3% to 0.8%. Credit Suisse reduced from 1.1% to 0.6%. And ASA Investments, from 1.5% to 0.4%.

Thus, even the microcosm of the G20 seems to deny the speech of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, last Friday (10/22): “Brazil is a well-regarded country abroad. People see what we are doing here. Brazil will grow much more next year,” said Guedes, during a press conference with Bolsonaro, in which both confirmed the hole in the spending ceiling.

Understand why the economy around the world must slow down in 2022 and how Brazil must perform even worse than other countries.

Why the world economy will grow less in 2022

“Global growth should be lower and inflation higher due to the slowdown in China and the increase in energy prices around the world”, summarized Itaú, in a recent report.

Economist Margarida Gutierrez, a professor at Coppead/UFRJ (Institute of Postgraduate Studies and Research in Administration of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro), explains that the increase in inflation around the world should lead the central banks of several countries to close the stimulus cycle in response to the pandemic and normalize its monetary policies.

The change of direction in the action of central banks should act as a brake on economic activity around the world.

“With inflation knocking on the door of the United States and the Eurozone — economies that were at zero or close to zero interest rates — monetary policies will start to normalize, so interest rates will start to rise,” he says. Gutierrez.

“The case of the American economy is emblematic: for the fifth consecutive month, the United States has presented an inflation of 5.4% in 12 months, which signals that it is not a transitory inflation, as initially supposed”, adds the economist.

“In this scenario, the Fed [Federal Reserve System, o sistema de bancos centrais dos Estados Unidos] and the European Central Bank have already signaled that they will reduce their asset purchase programs and, after that, they will start raising interest rates, practicing what we call monetary normalization. This rise in interest rates is already a brake on economic activity in itself.”

Global inflation has been driven by rising commodity prices, amid the increase in global demand with the reopening of economies after the social isolation caused by the coronavirus; and by the disorganization of the production chains, which has caused a lack of inputs for the industry – such as the automobile sector, which has suffered from the shortage of semiconductors.

Credit, Construction Photography/Avalon Photo caption, Coal shortage is paralyzing part of China’s productive sector

In China, there are two main problems: a crisis in the real estate sector, driven by the high indebtedness of the developer Evergrande; and an energy crisis, caused by soaring prices and shortages of coal, at a time when the Asian country is also trying to reduce its carbon emissions, aiming to achieve environmental goals established for 2030 and 2060.

“In China, since the 2008 crisis, they have promoted a pattern of growth very much based on debt,” explains Gutierrez. “These construction companies that are now in crisis are an example of this, they are in default, after being stimulated by loans from public banks and by a government policy to encourage indebtedness.”

“In addition to this, there is a shortage of coal, which is paralyzing part of the productive sector. So China has a serious problem there, which is its growth model,” says the professor.

The IMF predicts that China will decelerate from 8% growth this year to 5.6% in 2022. The OECD, on the other hand, projects an increase of 8.5% of China’s GDP in 2021 and of 5.8% in the next year.

With China alone representing around 18% of world GDP and being a major international buyer of commodities produced by other countries, a slowdown of this magnitude tends to affect the economy around the world.

How Brazil will perform even worse than the rest of the world

“There is no engine for growth in Brazil”, says Claudio Considera, coordinator of the National Accounts Nucleus of the Ibre-FGV (Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation).

“Unemployment is huge, inflation is causing families to lose income, this reduces consumption”, he enumerates. “Investment does not have any stimulus either, because no one believes that Brazil will grow. So the economy does not have any growth momentum.”

Credit, Roberto Parizotti Photo caption, ‘There is no growth engine in Brazil. Unemployment is huge, inflation is causing families to lose income’, says Claudio Considera, from Ibre-FGV

This scenario tends to be aggravated by the hike in interest rates that is being carried out by the Central Bank, in an attempt to contain inflation.

This Wednesday (10/27), the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) raised the Selic from 6.25% to 7.75% per year, an increase of 1.5 percentage points.

The committee also indicated that it should make another increase of the same magnitude at its next meeting, scheduled for December, which should take the rate to 9.25%. Some economists are betting that the monetary tightening cycle should not stop there, with the benchmark interest rate going to double digits at the beginning of next year.

“With that, families that would like to take credit for consumption will no longer do that. And this high interest rate will scare off investments too, because no one will invest having to pay high interest rates, it’s better to put the money into buying bonds from the debt and earn 10% to 12% of return without the risks of productive investment”, says Considera.

But if the whole world is suffering from inflation, why is the rise in prices in Brazil so much more significant than in other countries, demanding this huge dose of interest in response?

“In Brazil, in addition to suffering everything that the world is suffering, we have an exchange rate that is under pressure because of our uncertainties, our perception of risk, which is rising a lot”, explains Margarida Gutierrez, from Coppead/UFRJ.

“Our exchange rate is absolutely detached from the rest of the world, and the weaker exchange rate generates inflationary pressures, this contaminates inflation expectations and, therefore, our inflation is so much higher than that of other countries”.

The dollar closed 2020 quoted at R$ 5.19 and this week it already surpasses R$ 5.60, having touched R$ 5.70 last week, when the breaking of the spending ceiling was confirmed. Following this movement, expectations for inflation in 2021 started the year at 3.3% and are currently close to 9%, according to the Focus bulletin of the Central Bank.

In the preview of October inflation, measured by the IPCA-15, the rate accumulated in 12 months reached 10.34%.

The devalued exchange rate affects, for example, industrial costs, since a good part of our industry’s inputs are imported. It also impacts fuel prices, as oil is quoted internationally in dollars. And it stimulates exports, reducing the supply of food on the domestic market, which also contributes to higher prices.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Jair Bolsonaro and Paulo Guedes during a press conference in which they confirmed the breaking of the spending ceiling in 2022

And why did breaking the spending ceiling make this already unfavorable scenario even worse?

Because, without the ceiling as a reference for government spending, investors are not clear about the trajectory of the public debt. As a result, the perception of the risk of insolvency in Brazil increases and foreign investors take foreign currency from the country, devaluing the exchange rate and fueling inflation expectations, which leads the Central Bank to have to raise interest rates further to control it.

Finally, the icing on this lost cake in Brazil is that 2022 is an election year in the country.

“The elections will be highly uncertain and polarized, with two presidential candidates in favor of increased public spending, which could worsen the fiscal situation. This is undermining agents’ confidence for the coming year,” says Gutierrez.

Thus, we can expect further downward revisions in the growth projections for Brazil made by the IMF and the OECD, even with Brazil already being at the bottom of the G20 expectations.

“They will certainly be revised. They should wait for the results of the economy in the third quarter, but they should bring these numbers down, for sure”, believes Consider, from FGV. “We are entering a situation that I never imagined we would return,” laments the economist.