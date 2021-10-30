Bolsonaro meets Italian president ahead of G20 meeting

President Jair Bolsonaro’s (non-party) first appointment in Rome, Italy, was a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella. The meeting took place this Friday (29) at the Quirinal Palace.

Bolsonaro stated to CNN that the conversation with Mattarella was cordial. According to the Brazilian president, the two spoke about investments for the two countries and cooperation in science, technology and innovation.

In addition, the head of the Brazilian Executive said that Italy is a partner country and defends Brazil’s entry into the Organization for Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Over the weekend, Bolsonaro will participate in the Summit of Leaders of the G20, the group that brings together the 20 largest economies in the world. Despite this, he informed that he should not participate in COP26 (26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change), which starts on Sunday (31) in Glasgow, Scotland.

On Monday (1st), the president will travel to Padua, the city where his great-grandfather was born, about 500 kilometers from Rome.

Also in Italy, on Tuesday (2), the Brazilian president will head to Pistoia, where he will participate in a ceremony in memory of soldiers killed in World War II.

After the ceremony, the president will travel to Pisa and, from there, to Ilha do Sal, in Cape Verde, from where he will leave for Brazil.

(Published by Daniel Fernandes)