Bolsonaro: ‘Nobody likes homosexuals, we put up with it’ – Politics

Bolsonaro and Maurcio Souza are compared by homophobic lines (photo: Reproduction/Social networks) A video of President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) with homophobic speeches has gone viral on social media. The issue has been widely discussed by netizens after the case of volleyball player Maurcio Souza, supporter of the chief executive, who has been criticized for the same behavior as the president.

Bolsonaro’s video is an interview for the program “Cmera Aberta”, on TV Bandeirantes, in 1997, when he was still a federal deputy. “Would you hire a gay driver to drive your child to school? Look no further, everything in its place,” said Bolsonaro.

In another video from the same year, Bolsonaro criticizes a law that was under discussion at the time to criminalize homophobia. “Nobody likes homosexuals, we put up with them,” he said.

The same homophobic behavior of the player Maurcio Souza has been the target of criticism. He shared a post that the current Superman, Joe Kent, son of Clark Kent, is bisexual. “Oh, it’s just a drawing, it’s no big deal. Here’s where we’re going to end up,” he wrote at the time.

The player’s positioning was compared to the president, as he repeatedly demonstrated support for the Bolsonaro family. Maurcio even presented the president and his son Eduardo Bolsonaro with shirts from the Olympic team.