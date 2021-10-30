Bolsonaro says he has plan B for Brazil Aid if Congress does not approve PEC dos Precatórios – Economy

BRASILIA – A day after the new Treasury and Budget secretary of the Ministry of Economy, Esteves Colnago, be categorical when stating that the economic team does not have a plan B to the payment of the Brazilian Aid of R$ 400 other than the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios, the president Jair Bolsonaro said in Pomegranate that the government does work with alternatives if the Congress do not approve the project.

“I’m a parachutist, I always have a parachute with me, but with a lot of responsibility,” he said in an interview in front of the Brazilian embassy in Pomegranate. “Those who reason and have intelligence always have a plan B”, he added, alongside the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma.

Although no one in government talks openly about it, the extension of the emergency aidl would be one of the alternatives to guarantee a higher payment to the poorest families. O Ministry of Citizenship already confirmed the adjustment in Bolsa Família will only be for R$ 240 in November and the government counts on the approval of the PEC of the precatório to make a bigger payment from December.

“(The non-approval of the PEC so far) is of course worrying, the year is ending. The court orders reached R$ 90 billion and consume all our resources. If these debts are paid, the ministries will be without resources in 2022”, said the president.

Bolsonaro said he regretted the images of people picking up bones from a truck to feed themselves and thereby reinforced the need to deliver an enhanced social program. “If we don’t serve 17 million poor people, what can happen?”, he asked. “When we talk about doubling the value of Bolsa Família, they say we are going to break the spending ceiling. Last year there were R$700 billion in excess of the ceiling. This year, with the issue of court orders, we will not break the ceiling. It’s a lot of responsibility for the economic team with us,” he added.

The president also complained about the market’s reaction when it became clear that the government would change the spending ceiling rule to make more room in the budget for the social program – which led to soaring the dollar and interest rates. “The market has to understand that if Brazil does badly, they will do badly too. We are on the same team, the market every time nervous gets in the way throughout Brazil. I didn’t negatively influence the economy, I didn’t close anything in Brazil”, he countered.

According to the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, all Bolsa Família beneficiaries will be transferred to Auxílio Brasil, a new income transfer program pursued by the federal government, without the need for re-registration.

“I assure you that all Bolsa Família beneficiaries will be embraced by Auxílio Brasil,” said the minister, who is accompanying President Jair Bolsonaro.

OECD

The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, said a moment ago that there is an ongoing articulation for six countries to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which would facilitate Brazil’s entry into the multilateral organization.

“There is a possibility of six countries, three on each side, Europe and the Americas, joining the OECD. This makes the game easier for all of us,” said Bolsonaro, who is in Rome for the summit of the 20 largest economies in the world ( G20).

After the support of U.S When Brazil joined the organization, the persistent problem was the queue of candidacies. In addition to the country, they are also awaiting a response from the OECD Argentina, Peru, Romania, Croatia and Bulgaria. THE European Union it required that a country from its group be included with each new entrant.

Bolsonaro had an appointment with the Secretary General of the OECD, Mathias Cormann, this Saturday, 30, to once again express the country’s desire to be part of the organization. Brazil had a good relationship with Cormann’s predecessor in office, José Angel Gurria.