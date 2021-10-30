BOMB! Neymar detonated by ex-PSG, the Libertadores Best nominees and Mbappé’s desire that already worries Real Madrid

See the main news from the world of sport this Friday (29) in Brazil and Europe

The world of sport has thunderous news this Friday (29). It’s the ESPN.com.br brings the best that happened.

At the PSG, former club striker Jérôme Rothen detonated the star and current shirt 10 of the team, Neymar. In the player’s view, Brazilians have not been decisive for Parisians, in addition to decreasing yield on lawns.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

In South American football, this Friday the six nominees for the Conmebol Libertadores 2021 Best Player award were announced. palm trees and Flamengo, finalists of the current edition, dominated the nominations, with three athletes each.

Again in France, Kylian Mbappe, also from PSG, revealed that one of his wishes is to be able to compete in the 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris. At the end of his contract with the Parisians, the striker is one of the possible reinforcements of the Real Madrid for next season and, should the deal actually happen, clearance for the next Olympics could be a matter of concern for the Spaniards soon.

Neymar during the match between PSG x Lille, at Parque dos Príncipes, for the French Championship Marcio Machado/Getty Images

See the main news this Friday in the world of sport:

PSG: ‘Neymar is a burden for the team, a problem for the coach,’ says former club player

With 3 from Palmeiras and 3 from Flamengo, Libertadores announces the Best of the Tournament nominees

PSG: Mbappé says they ‘pulled their rug’ and confirms desire that is already worrying Real Madrid

Tite takes a stand after the ‘Mauricio Souza case’ and after his son and assistant in a homophobic post

Director of Red Bull points out the problem of the Atlético-MG model and says: ‘Flemish tends to be healthy for many years’

Tite calls selection with one exception of Brazilian football and Coutinho returns

Tite explains the absence of Vinicius Jr. in the call of the Brazilian team: ‘Damn headaches’