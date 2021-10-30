Boris Johnson compares climate change with the fall of the Roman Empire

Global leaders must step up the fight against climate change, warned British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday, saying that world civilization could collapse as quickly as the old Roman Empire.

Speaking just hours before the leaders of the group of the 20 largest economies (G20) start a two-day meeting in Italy, Johnson said that future generations are at risk of famine, conflict and mass migration if there is no progress in combating change climate.

“There is absolutely no doubt that this is a reality we must face,” he told reporters as he flew to Rome for the G20 summit, warning that living conditions could quickly deteriorate without a collective change of course.

“We saw this with the decline and fall of the Roman Empire and I’m afraid that might be true today as well.”

It is the first time in two years that most G20 leaders feel able to hold face-to-face discussions as the Covid-19 pandemic begins to wane in many countries.

The health crisis and economic recovery will be high on the agenda, but the most vital and difficult debate will focus on how far leaders want to go to reduce greenhouse gases and help poorer nations tackle global warming.

The G20 bloc, which includes Brazil, China, India, Germany and the United States, accounts for more than 80% of the world’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), 60% of its population and about 80% of carbon emissions.

Many of the leaders in Rome, including US President Joe Biden, will immediately fly to Scotland for the United Nations climate summit. Known as COP26, it is considered vital to address the threat of rising temperatures and consequences such as rising sea levels, stronger storms, worse floods in some regions and worse droughts in others.

“On the eve of COP26 in Glasgow, all roads to success pass through Rome,” UN Secretary General António Guterres said on Friday.

absence of leaders

However, expectations of great progress were dampened by the decision of the presidents of China, Xi Jinping, and Russia, Vladimir Putin, to stay in their countries, unlike the vast majority of their counterparts, and participate only by video link.

Biden’s hopes of showing that his country is now at the forefront of the fight against global warming took a hit after he failed to convince his fellow Democrats to band together for a $1.85 trillion economic and environmental spending package.

A draft of the final communiqué seen by Reuters said G20 leaders would pledge to take urgent steps to reach the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, without making legally binding commitments.

The first day of discussions, which will be held at a futuristic convention center called ‘The Cloud’, will focus on the global economy and the response to the pandemic.

Fears about rising energy prices and overburdened supply chains will be discussed. Leaders are expected to endorse plans to vaccinate 70% of the world’s population against Covid-19 by mid-2022 and create a task force to fight future pandemics.

“We hope to be able to lay the groundwork for more countries to ensure wider distribution of vaccines,” German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told reporters on Friday after a joint meeting between G20 health and finance ministers .

“This is a global crisis that requires global solutions.”

There is also expected to be a lot of parallel diplomacy, with several bilateral meetings planned – such as one between the leaders of the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and France on Iran.

Rome was placed at a high level of security, with up to 6,000 police and about 500 soldiers deployed to maintain order.

Two protests were allowed for this Saturday (30), but protesters will be kept away from the center of the dome, located in a suburb built by 20th century fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.