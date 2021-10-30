Botafogo Announces Partnership with XP to Attract Investors for S/A: ‘Watershed for the Club’

O Botafogo hired the XP as a partner to attract investors, with the objective of consolidating the project of transformation into a club-company. The association is one of the forerunners in the debate on this process, when in 2019 it obtained approval from the Deliberative Council for the creation of the Botafogo SA. and subsequent sale of its shareholding control.

The new law of Sociedade Anônima de Futebol (SAF) – Club-Company Law, Law No. 14.193, of August 6, 2021, sanctioned after approval by the Federal Senate, is in line with what Botafogo had been working on for two years, highlighting the professionalization with extensive administrative and economic reform, in accordance with a corporate governance model in football and internal departments involved.

At an advanced stage within this entire model, the club sought a partner with a lot of expertise in the financial market to carry out the project and hired XP for its credibility, full access to national and international strategic investors and for being a company that invests and believes in Brazilian sport.

“The arrival of XP represents the crowning achievement of a project we designed with a beginning, middle and end. Therefore, we are looking for one of the main financial institutions in the country. This step is a watershed for the club, as it will show investors what we are building here. We collaborated throughout the elaboration of the SAF law and we see ourselves inserted within the imposed guidelines, with modern practices, fiscal control and trained professionals in making financial and tax decisions. O Botafogo is currently the most interesting football investment product in the country. And the coming of XP proves it. We are one step ahead of other sports institutions, before it was in the concept and now also with the execution of this management“explains Jorge Braga, CEO of Botafogo.

XP will have the mission of advising the club in the constitution and raising of financial resources for the SAF, overseeing any agreements within the new law and monitoring the drafting of contracts within governance rules.

A great supporter of the sport, XP sponsors the Olympic Committee of Brazil (COB) until the Paris 2024 Games, Sertões KiteSurf, as well as athletes such as Douglas Souza, from volleyball, and drivers Dudu Barrichello, Bruno Baptista (both from Stock Car ) and Enzo Fittipaldi (Formula 2). In addition, XP Private, the group’s private banking segment, has the naming rights of Porsche Cup Brasil. Recently, XP also signed a partnership with Cruzeiro to build the same model adopted by Botafogo.

“XP believes and invests in the growth of the sports market in the country. The completion of the partnership with a club the size of Botafogo is a milestone in the history of the investment bank and reinforces XP’s DNA in opening new markets. We are very excited to start the work and look for the best investor for Botafogo”, punctuates Pedro Mosque, responsible for the Investment Banking area at XP.

The new SAF Law, which allows the creation of a joint-stock company without the practices of the non-profit associative model, requires clubs to regulate the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), with the possibility of raising funds through the capital market. .

The transformation will allow the capitalization of financial resources through the issuance of debt securities, structuring of investment funds, as well as the offering of securities on the stock exchange, enabling the restructuring of all liabilities.

“We understand that despite the enormous financial challenge, it is possible to restructure the debt and, at the same time, attract new investments. We have valuable assets, ranging from athletes to tradition, the weight of the brand and the size of the fans. SAF is very clear in this regard, and Botafogo has always understood that it was possible to make both movements. You can preserve the past without forgetting to build the future. And for this to happen, we have an obligation to deliver exemplary and transparent management, which is perpetuated in the culture of honoring commitments. The arrival of XP to the Botafogo SA project is a great achievement, but we still have a lot of championship ahead of us”, concludes Braga.

About XP

XP is the leading financial services platform in Brazil. The company is part of XP Inc., which aims to transform the financial market to improve people’s lives, promoting financial education and democratizing access to quality investments. Founded in 2001, the company has created an innovative investment advisory model. For more information, access the site www.xpi.com.br.