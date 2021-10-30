Brazil Aid will cost R$ 84.7 billion in 2022, says Special Secretary of the Treasury and Budget | Economy

The Special Secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Esteves Colnago, said this Friday (29) that Auxílio Brasil — a program that will replace Bolsa Família — will cost around R$ 84.7 billion in 2022.

The government promises to start paying Brazil Aid as early as November. The forecast is that Auxílio Brasil will cover 17 million families and pay a benefit 20% greater than what is currently paid in Bolsa Família. In addition, the government also provides a “transitional benefit” for families to receive, by the end of 2022, at least R$400 monthly.

See the differences between Bolsa Família and Auxílio Brasil

Of the BRL 84.7 billion announced, BRL 34.7 billion are already foreseen in the 2022 Budget and around BRL 50 billion will come from the space that will be opened if the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório is approved by the Congress.

Asked if the government has a plan B to make the social program viable if the PEC dos Precatórios is not approved by Congress, Colnago stated that the government does not work with another hypothesis.

“The Ministry of Economy does not work with another plan that is not the one discussed in the PEC. That is what we work with,” said Colnago. “We believe it will pass,” said the secretary.

Without consensus on the text, the Chamber of Deputies postponed on Wednesday (27) the vote on the PEC Precatórios. Voting is scheduled for next week, on November 3rd. After the stage of the Chamber, the PEC dos Precatório still needs to be approved, in two rounds, by the senators.

The postponement worried the government. “We are already on a very tight schedule. The operationalization of this payment starts to worry me [o do Auxílio Brasil], which involves a very large backstage, is a gigantic operation to be able to reach this resource to more than 17 million Brazilians in need”, said the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, on Wednesday.