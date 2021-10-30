Brazil is one of the countries that most need moderation

Brazil is one of the three countries that most need Facebook content moderation, along with India and the United States, according to documents leaked by company employees and by former manager and whistleblower Frances Haugen. The case is being called “Facebook Papers”.

According to the company’s internal files, since the end of 2019, the platform has maintained a ranking of nations that require special attention, especially in sensitive periods, such as elections, demonstrations and social instability. Brazil, USA and India are at the top, the “level 0” (tier 0), of top priority.

They are the ones who receive the most resources and a proactive work of moderation, including specialized teams dedicated 24 hours a day, with the assistance of artificial intelligence. Facebook has established veritable “war rooms”, officially called “enhanced operations centers”, to monitor the platform in these three countries constantly.

According to investigations:

In “level 1” (tier 1) are Indonesia, Israel, Iran, Italy and Germany. They receive fewer resources, with special attention only at election time.

In “tier 2” (tier 2), there are 22 other countries, without “war rooms”.

At “level 3” (tier 3), is the rest of the world that Facebook works. In the category, there is minimal intervention and content evaluation is almost non-existent: an improper post is only taken down if it is manually located by a moderator.

Only in the case of extraordinary crises and events, such as coups d’état and human rights violations, can one of these countries or regions in group three receive more active efforts, temporarily.

In other words, only the 30 nations with the most users and access to the social network actually have posts reviewed. According to internal documents, the ranking — created months before the last US presidential elections, in 2020 — was a way to better distribute the use of moderation resources around the world.

Consequences of Inequality

With about 3 billion users, the company preferred to make choices and prioritize the locations where it is more popular than sharing resources equally. This inequality of moderation has been the target of criticism in recent years.

Countries like Myanmar, Pakistan and Ethiopia, despite constantly going through sectarian, political and social conflicts, do not have content classifiers, which contributes to the increase in the spread of violence and hatred on the social network.

In Myanmar, the situation is even worse, as Facebook is the main way of surfing the Internet, due to constant blackouts and censorship imposed by the government.

One of the major barriers is language: the company does not have enough specialists, such as translators and moderators, who speak the language of most of the level 2 and 3 countries. Only in this way would it be possible to detect hate speech and fake news, in addition to training artificial intelligence to do the same.

“We have dedicated teams working to prevent abuse on our platform in countries where there is a high risk of conflict and violence. We also have global teams with native speakers who review content in more than 70 languages, along with humanitarian and rights experts humans,” a Facebook spokesman assured the Insider website.

“We’ve made progress in tackling big challenges, such as evolving terms of hate speech, and we’ve built new ways to respond quickly to problems when they arise. We know these challenges are real and we’re proud of the work we’ve done so far.”