Brazil records 379 deaths in the last 24 hours

Brazil registered today 379 deaths by covid-19. With this, the total number of deaths from the disease reached 607,504. The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

On average, 328 people died per covid-19 in the last seven days. The moving average of deaths has been below 400 for 18 days.

The moving average is the best indicator for analyzing the pandemic, as it corrects for fluctuations in data from health departments that occur on weekends and holidays. The average of the last seven days is compared to the same index of 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

Today, five states have had no deaths from covid-19. They are: Acre, Amazonas, Amapá, Mato Grosso do Sul and Roraima.

As of 20:00 yesterday, 11,287 new cases of coronavirus were registered and the average of positive tests was 11,563. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,791,761 diagnoses of the disease have been made.

Ministry of Health data

In a bulletin released today, the Ministry of Health reported that Brazil has notified 394 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 607,462 deaths across the country.

According to the ministry’s numbers, there were 11,965 positive diagnoses for the new coronavirus between yesterday and today in Brazil. The total number of infected has risen to 21,793,401 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 20,986,901 recovered cases of the disease so far, with another 199,038 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.