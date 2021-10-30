Brazil registers 394 deaths and 11,900 cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours

Brazil registered 394 deaths and 11,965 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. This Friday (29), the moving averages of deaths and infections were 332 and 11,651, respectively.

Data are from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). With the update, the country has a total of 607,462 deaths and 21,793,401 confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Pfizer for children

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), an agency similar to Anvisa, in the United States, issued an emergency use authorization this Friday (29) for the vaccine against Covid-19 by Pfizer for children aged 5 to 11 years. This is the first Covid-19 vaccine authorized in the country for younger children. Read more.

Reinforcement of Coronavac

The application of a booster dose of the Coronavac vaccine, against Covid-19, increases the effectiveness of the immunizer to 80.2%, according to the Ministry of Health of Chile. The additional dose also increases the protection against hospitalizations from 84% to 88%. Read more.

Death threat to Anvisa directors

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) called the Federal Police to investigate a death threat to the agency’s directors. The threat was sent by e-mail and would be from a father who refuses to vaccinate his son. Read more.

Global Vaccine Inequality

Activists held a protest in Rome on Friday ahead of the G20 leaders summit, calling on leaders of the world’s largest economies to end inequalities between nations in access to Covid-19 treatments and vaccines. Read more.

