Brazil registers over 379 deaths by Covid; moving average complete 5 days in stability | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Friday (29) 379 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 607,504 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 328 — below the 400 mark for the 18th day in a row. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -1% and points stability.

The numbers are in a new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Friday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Saturday (23): 339

Sunday (24): 337

Monday (25): 338

Tuesday (26): 342

Wednesday (27): 346

Thursday (28): 337

Friday (29): 328

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

Five states did not register deaths on the last day: AC, AM, AP, MS and RR.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,791,761 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 11,287 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 11,563 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of +14% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates stability in the diagnoses.

At its worst, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 607,504

607,504 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 379

379 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 328 (variation in 14 days: -1%)

328 (variation in 14 days: -1%) Total confirmed cases: 21,791,761

21,791,761 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 11,287

11,287 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 11,563 (variation in 14 days: +14%)

On the rise (5 states): RN, PE, PR, BA, SP

RN, PE, PR, BA, SP In stability (9 states and the DF): RS, RJ, AC, RO, PB, ES, DF, SC, TO, MG

RS, RJ, AC, RO, PB, ES, DF, SC, TO, MG Falling (12 states): CE, MA, AL, SE, PA, MT, AM, PI, GO, AP, MS, RR

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

More than 115 million Brazilians are fully immunized by taking the second or single dose of Covid immunizers. According to data also gathered by the consortium of press vehicles, they are 115,042,737 people who received the doses, number representing 53.93% of the population.

Those who have taken the first dose of any vaccine against Covid and are partially immunized are 154,479,447 people, What represents 72.42% of the population. The booster dose was applied in 8,165,768 people (3.83% of the population).

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, they are 277,687,952 doses applied from the beginning of the vaccination.

See the situation in the states

ES: -6%

MG: -11%

RJ: +3%

SP: +17%

DF: -7%

GO: -44%

MS: -53%

MT: -33%

AC: 0%

AM: -36%

AP: -50%

PA: -32%

RO: 0%

RR: -67%

TO: -9%

AL: -22%

BA: +18%

EC: -16%

MA: -19%

PB: -4%

PE: +43%

PI: -40%

RN: +46%

SE: -25%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

