Brazilian industry initiatives reduce polluting gas emissions | National Newspaper

Reducing emissions of polluting gases in Brazil will require a firm and efficient fight against deforestation and profound changes in infrastructure and in the productive sector. The industry has some initiatives to present.

Industry chimneys divide the planet’s history. A before and after for technology and also for the environment. The clouds of pollutants released into the air made the factories a bad name, accelerated the greenhouse effect. A process that the industry is striving to reverse around the world. And Brazil has the advantage.

The Climate Observatory monitors greenhouse gas emissions across the country. In 2020, when the pandemic silenced many factories, our industry released into the atmosphere 5% of the total of these gases measured by the observatory, the same percentage as in 2019.

“In the rest of the world, CO2 is the great emitter. What is going into the atmosphere comes from industrial processes. And in Brazil, it comes from changes in the use of land and forest”, explains Marina Grossi, president of the Brazilian Business Council for Sustainable Development.

Instead of climbing more chimneys, planting trees: in the paper industry, reforesting keeps the company alive and sustainable. From the trees grown in the interior of São Paulo come cellulose and the raw material to generate its own energy.

“Lignin is a compound that comes from the tree and it is used to generate all the energy for the pulp mill. To generate steam, carry out the entire pulp manufacturing process and also to generate electricity”, explains Marco Antonio Fuzato, executive industrial manager at Suzano.

According to the company, the electricity generated by its seven factories in one year would be enough to supply a city like São Paulo for a month. And what is left falls into the national electricity generation, transmission and distribution system.

A clean production chain has several links. The main customers of the energy generating industry are other industries, from other sectors. Most of the electricity consumed is already renewable, mainly produced in hydroelectric plants. But in a year like this, with a water crisis, experts warn of the weakness of this current: the dependence on a single source.

Therefore, those who buy clean energy to feed the factory have been looking for alternatives. 83% of our electricity comes from renewable sources, but the dependence on water is huge. Hydroelectric plants produce 65% of all consumption.

“With the water crisis, we see that projected flows and reservoir levels end up becoming lower. This generates the need to rush to supply this energy from other sources, but with wind and solar there is great security that these sources will not change their behavior due to climate change, unlike hydroelectric plants”, says Ricardo Baitelo, project coordinator at Iema.

“We also have the possibility of electric batteries, that is, our electric matrix can even increase, reaching almost 100% of renewable energy in the long term”, believes Emilio La Rovere, head professor at Coppe/UFRJ.

Diversification brings the assurance that there will be no shortage of electricity, even for companies that trade in energy precisely. Solar panel farms and wind farms are spread across states where resources are plentiful.

“The sun generates energy during the day. The winds, for the most part, are in the afternoon and evening. They complement each other. When you put two projects like this together, the volatility of your generation is much lower, so the reliability is much greater”, says Guilherme Lencastre, President of the Board of Directors of Enel in Brazil.

Ensuring cleaner, cheaper electricity is a step towards lowering emissions from everything else that consumes energy from fossil fuels. Cars and trucks, for example, or boilers in factories.

According to the Climate Observatory, the energy sector’s contribution to greenhouse gas emissions was 18% in 2020 and 21% a year before the pandemic. Moving to lower these rates is what experts call the “electrification” of the economy.

“Converting the entire energy production structure of a company is not simple to do, right? But we have to do it, we have to walk in that direction. So the industry has to modernize and, in this modernization, the conversion of the energy source for the company to work, it has to happen. These, I think, are important elements that go through planning, not only energy, but also structural planning, infrastructure, the country’s development”, says Jean Ometto, a researcher at Inpe.

A chemical industry reduced emissions by 17% in 12 years. It invested in the production of plastic from sugar cane, which is renewable, in the reuse of water and in the purchase of clean energy.

“A product from a renewable source captures CO2 while a product from a recycled source reduces emissions. Both bring concrete contributions to both sides: resource efficiency and climate change mitigation,” explains Jorge Soto, Sustainable Development director at Braskem.

Changes are costly, but experts point out that Brazil can get billions to turn planning into action in the carbon credit market. It is a digital certificate, issued every time a ton of CO2 is not released into the atmosphere. These credits can be sold to other companies that are unable to reduce emissions.

“The whole world has to reach 2050 with climate neutrality, that is, with zero net emissions. Brazil is the natural candidate for being cleaner in its industries, for being cheaper to reduce emissions. We have so much degraded land, so many forests to keep standing, that this can generate the carbon credit that will finance the most costly part of our transformation to a low-carbon economy and qualify us with green jobs and better technology” , says Marina Grossi.