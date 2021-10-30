Brazilian School Games: Young people suffer from lines to eat and lack of accommodation; see the video

The Brazilian School Games (JEBs) have barely started in Rio de Janeiro and students and teachers reported the disorganization of the event led by the Federal Government. On social media, videos of mile-long lines of 12- to 14-year-old teenagers waiting to eat were accompanied by complaints about accommodations.

Previously called the Youth School Games, the event that was organized by the Brazilian Olympic Committee passed to the administration of the Special Secretariat for Sport, managed by the Ministry of Citizenship, last year. The announcement that the games would be held at the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Park took place in July last year.

On social networks, parents of students are even complaining about the lack of structure to receive competitors.

“For photos everything is very beautiful, but in practice the experience is being unforgettable in a VERY negative way. Our children left our homes to be received without any structure there. Swimming in Roraima spent the entire day in the village to issue the credential and confirm the hotel. And today they had to leave the hotel because it was temporary! For God’s sake, what a lack of respect for our athletes. What a lack of planning and organization on your part”, commented Rosimaire Viana.

“Guys, my son spent the day on the street yesterday, because they didn’t have a hotel. He left our city at 23, spent the night at the airport and when they got there they didn’t get breakfast, lunch was limited and they spent more than 2 hours to get this food….”, complained Sheila Cristina in a publication on the official JEBs page.

Questioned by the complaints, so far, the Brazilian Confederation of School Sports (CBDE) and the Special Secretariat for Sport have not returned the story of the report. As soon as any placement is informed, the note will be updated.

