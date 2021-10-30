Brazilian scores, Arsenal beat Leicester and expands good phase

Gunners victory away from home. This Saturday, at the opening of the tenth round of the English Championship, Arsenal visited Leicester and the London team beat the Foxes 2-0. The goals of the match were scored by Gabriel Magalhães and Smith Rowe, still in the first half at King Power Stadium.







Gabriel Magalhães scored his first goal for Arsenal in the 2021/22 season Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) Photo: Throw!

Good start

Playing away from home, Arsenal took on Leicester and opened the scoring with Brazilian Gabriel Magalhães after just five minutes. After Bukayo Saka’s corner kick from the right, the defender rose more than everyone else and deflected it so as not to give goalkeeper Schmeichel a chance.

expanded

Before the 20 minutes of the initial stage, the score already marked 2-0 for the Gunners. Again with Saka on the right, Arsenal arrived inside the area, but Lacazette couldn’t keep possession. Leicester’s defense tried to cut, but the ball was left for Smith Rowe to hit first and make the second.

Compelling pressure

In the second half, needing the result, Leicester launched themselves on the attack and created good chances to score. However, on the big day of goalkeeper Ramsdale, who was the best on the field, the Foxes did not swing the net. Arsenal, with the advantage on the scoreboard, tried to explore spaces and play on the counterattack.

Sequence

Leicester and Arsenal return to the field for the Premier League on the next day 7. The Foxes face Leeds United, away from home, while the Gunners receive Watford. Before, however, Brendan Rodgers’ team is committed to Spartak Moscow, at King Power Stadium, for the Europa League.