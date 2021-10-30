Brazilian team plans up to six friendlies in 2022 and already admits not facing Europeans before the Cup | Brazilian Team

With a place in the World Cup in Qatar practically guaranteed, the Brazilian team plans 2022 and works with the possibility of making up to six friendlies before the World Cup.

Five matches are guaranteed. There will be three on FIFA’s June date and two more on September.

The calendar allows for the dispute of up to four appointments in the middle of the year, but the CBF understands that this would be an exaggeration, as there would be little time for training and recovery of the athletes between games.

The sixth friendly depends on the definition of the Cup groups. If it falls in one of the last brackets (G or H, for example), the Selection will have the latest debut, which would allow them to dispute a friendly on the eve of the World Cup.

This will be set on April 1, 2022, when FIFA will hold the draw for the groups in Doha, capital of Qatar. The Cup will take place between November 21st and December 18th — it is the first time the tournament will be played at the end of the year.

Coach Tite has long expressed the desire to face a European opponent, but the CBF already admits the possibility of this not happening. The main obstacle is the League of Nations, a competition that will be played again next year, practically making it impossible to schedule matches against teams from the Old Continent.

The coordinator of the Selection, Juninho Paulista, is the one who takes care of the issue. Although he recognizes the difficulties, he says he still hopes to be able to organize a friendly against at least one European giant.

At a press conference after last Friday’s call-up, coach Tite said that the opponent he would most like to face is Belgium, Brazil’s tormentor in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Russia. He also expressed a desire to face Italy, current champions of the Euro Cup.

Amidst the uncertainty regarding the realization of clashes against Europeans, the CBF seeks opponents from other continents. Algeria, current champions of the African Cup of Nations, was one of the teams surveyed. There is also a desire to face Asian teams.

The Brazilian team is still awaiting FIFA’s definition of the suspended derby against Argentina, which should have been played in September, and has six more Qualifiers duels to go. Are they:

11/11 – Colombia, at Neo Química Arena

11/16 – Argentina, in San Juan

27/1 – Ecuador, in Quito

1/2 – Paraguay, in Mineirão

3/24 – Chile, at Arena Fonte Nova

3/29 – Bolivia, in La Paz