Brazilians cross the border and line up to refuel in Argentina at the equivalent of R$ 3.10 per liter | West and Southwest

Brazilians have crossed the Tancredo Neves Bridge and faced a line to get gas in Porto Iguaçu, Argentina, and save money. The municipality is connected to Brazil by Foz do Iguaçu, in western Paraná.

In the neighboring country, at one of the stations sought by Brazilians, a liter of super gasoline, which is equivalent to additives in Brazil, costs 95 pesos. Which is around R$ 3.10.

In Foz do Iguaçu, the average price per liter of gasoline is R$ 6.14, according to the National Petroleum Agency (ANP).

“Today it’s worth it because fuel is practically half the value of our fuel in Brazil. Since the bridge opened, I’ve been coming here to refuel,” said application driver Miro Parnoff.

In Brazil, gasoline accumulates an increase of 73.4% in 2021. There were eleven increases from January until this Friday (29).

For the Brazilian João Ferreira, neither the queue to take a Covid test at Argentine customs nor the waiting time in the queue discouraged him from seeking the cheapest gasoline.

“We took two and a half hours to take the test, but it pays to come here.”

The owner of one of the service stations in Porto Iguaçu said that she herself had to start serving customers because of the high demand.

With the large movement of Brazilians, most gas stations in the Argentine city accept payment in reais.

A resident of São Paulo (SP), accountant Andreia Ribeiro Pacheco was taking a walk in Foz do Iguaçu, but even as a tourist, she did not stop crossing the border to get supplies.

“We are from Ribeirão Preto and came to refuel because of the differential in value. We traveled 10 minutes from Foz to here and managed to refuel for half the price. We are leaving with a full tank.”

The high demand of Brazilians for fuel took the owners of gas stations by surprise, in Porto Iguaçu.

In one of them, for example, according to the manager, 90% of customers in recent days were Brazilian. Therefore, the pumps ran out of fuel.

The risk of running out of fuel made the Argentines also join the queue. Some end up taking home fuel in the gallon.

“It’s been two days since there was no fuel. Now there’s a flood of Brazilians, it suits them for the price here, that’s why the fuel runs out faster,” said Argentine driver Juan.

To organize the service, the stations have lines for Argentines and Brazilians.