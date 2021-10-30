Brazilians’ debt grows faster than in other countries in the region

Despite the growth in savings during the covid-19 pandemic, Brazilian household debt increased by 11.2% in 2020, faster than that seen in other Latin American countries, with the exception of Argentina, “dominated by inflation”, highlights the Allianz Group, in the 12th edition of the Global Wealth Report, obtained exclusively by Estadão/Broadcast.

As a result, families here bear more debt than Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Argentina combined – the ratio of Brazilian domestic liabilities compared to other countries rose from 117% in 2019 to 126%. This means that the indebtedness of families in Brazil, currently at €536 billion (about R$3.4 trillion), is more than half (55.8%) of the region’s total.

According to the Allianz group, the debts of Latin American families advanced €67 billion (about R$436 billion) in 2020, reaching €960 billion (R$6.2 trillion), an increase of 7.5% compared to 2019. After Brazil, Mexico is another “heavyweight” when it comes to household debt in the region, at €165 billion (R$1.07 trillion). Together, the two countries represent 73% of liabilities in Latin America.

In Brazil, household debt in relation to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reached 46% at the end of 2020, higher than in 2019 (41%). Furthermore, the average growth in the last decade, of 10%, is much higher than at the global level (4%). However, Arne Holzhausen, head of Insurance, Trends and ESG Research at Allianz SE, says the reason is not “alarming”. It is below the average for emerging markets (49%) and the levels of China (61%), Malaysia (93%) and Thailand (89%).

GLOBAL WEALTH

After reaching the unprecedented mark of €200 trillion (R$1.3 quadrillion) in 2020, global wealth, as measured by the aggregate of financial assets, should jump again this year, according to forecasts by Allianz Research, “with the exception of a sharp fall in the Stock Exchanges in the last months of the year”.

Thanks to the advance of vaccination, the recovery of the global economy and the fiscal and monetary stimuli still in force in the world, the group foresees an advance of 7% in the amount of bank deposits, insurance policies and pension funds, fixed income securities, shares and investment funds held by households in 57 countries (over 90% of global GDP).

According to the group’s report, in 2020, “unimaginable sums” in incentives allowed the aggregate of household wealth to withstand the biggest economic crisis since World War II and grow 9.7%, 11.6 percentage points above global GDP. Thus, for the first time, global financial assets reached 300% of world GDP.

Along with the huge amounts of social transfers, the “forced economy” was the main driver of the growth of financial assets in 2020, as the necessary care to avoid the spread of the virus prevented families from spending they were used to it.

CULTURE

New savings advanced 78% to €5.2 trillion (R$33.8 trillion) in 2020, an absolute record, with at least half in all markets considered destined for bank deposits. These deposits, which do not require an active investment decision, are only held in the account, grew last year at a double-digit rate (11.9%) for the first time in history.

The United States was the main highlight, with an increase of 374% in this flow. Thus, the country now accounts for 51% of all new deposits in the world, from 31% in 2019. In Brazil, gross financial assets held by families increased 13.2% in 2020, with an increase of 28.4% of the bank deposits, the strongest since 2010.

“The main numbers are very impressive. But we should dig a little deeper. Most of the families didn’t really save, they just put their money in,” says Ludovic Subran, chief economist at the Allianz group. “My fear is that if families start to waste, the money will end up in ‘revenge consumption’ and will only fuel inflation. We urgently need a new ‘economy culture’.”

Holzhausen points out that covid-19’s recovery is “entering turbulent waters” as supply chain bottlenecks and energy crises will not be resolved quickly.

DISTANCE BETWEEN DEVELOPED AND EMERGING WILL INCREASE

In its Global Wealth Report, Allianz assesses that the distance between developed and emerging countries should widen again as soon as State aid to the most vulnerable because of the pandemic ends. The same must be true for inequality within countries, especially considering that educational losses are likely to hamper social mobility.

“The pandemic is a much bigger challenge for developing countries. Most likely, covid-19 will continue to hold back economic development in these groups of countries for much longer than in advanced markets,” says Patricia Pelayo Romero, co-author of the paper. .

She says, however, that the real challenge comes later, as these countries will find themselves in a post-pandemic world that will make it increasingly difficult for them to exercise their comparative advantages. “The gradual closing of the global prosperity gap – the defining development of the last few decades – can no longer be taken for granted.”

The information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.