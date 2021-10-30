Bullshit continues! Hoefler suffers setback in skateboarding competition and Bufoni nudges him | More Sports

reproduction Letícia Bufoni

the elimination of Kelvin Hoefler

in the semifinal of the Lake Havasu stage of the street league

was marked by provocations. After the Olympic contest,

Letícia Bufoni

took the opportunity to make fun of the elimination of his companion from the stage of the World Tour, even without mentioning him directly.

“I thought I was the only one who did a job, but apparently…”, wrote Bufoni.

Kelvin scored 12.7 in the men’s semifinal and did not qualify for the decision. Bufoni was also eliminated in the women’s semifinal.

“Doing function” refers to Olympic controversy. On the occasion, Kelvin Hoefler stated that he doesn’t like to be with Bufoni and other Brazilian skaters. He said that he was very focused on his mission to win an Olympic medal and, unlike Letícia, that he was ‘in function’ at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

“I was focused, I had a mission, it was to win. If I were to stay in a ‘function’, I would stay in Brazil, in the quebrada, with my partners. Did I travel 20 hours to be ‘in function’? I went to win. , Letícia, Felipe (Gustavo) were all ‘in function’. The people who are ‘in function’ did not get along very well,” he said.

Asked what it’s like to stay ‘on duty’, Kelvin explained: “He wasn’t focused on his mission. I had the mission, and I went to do it. I focused, studied the track… I went with the objective of winning the stuff.” .

When Kelvin won his medal, Letícia didn’t post any publication commemorating the achievement, which intrigued the followers, who raised the hypothesis that they were “fighting”, since the skateboarding community in the world is usually very united.