Buying the ideal home in São Paulo can take up to 78 years

The dream of owning a home requires a long period of financing and a considerable income commitment for most families. A survey by the market intelligence platform Urbit showed that a couple with two children who live in the city of São Paulo need to commit 30% of their monthly income for around 78 years to buy a suitable apartment.

The couple in the simulation has an income of R$ 3,800 a month, an average value in the city, according to a survey of Microdata of the 2017 Survey of Origins and Destinations published by Companhia do Metropolitano de São Paulo. This 78-year calculation is for those who cannot pay off their debt with other resources (such as FGTS, 13th salary and bonus). See below how financing time can be reduced with these additional amounts.

According to urbit, a family of four people demand a property with three to four bedrooms, in the ideal scenario. Family income data was updated by the IPCA for the period, plus 1.5% per year. Considering only families composed of a couple with two children, the estimated median income is around R$ 3,800 to R$ 3,900, said the authors of the research.

Ideal is a property worth BRL 190,000, but the real is BRL 600,000

A family with these characteristics would be able to buy a property with an average price of R$ 190,000, according to the survey. To define the typical real estate financing for this income range, a financing in the SAC modality (constant amortization system) was considered for a period of 360 months (30 years) at an annual rate of 6%, with a maximum commitment of 30% of the income monthly.

“Under these conditions, the maximum amount that the family (couple + two children) can finance is approximately R$ 190 thousand. It is worth noting that the financing conditions have deteriorated in the recent period”, stated the authors of the research.

The problem is that few regions have average property prices at this level – which ends up making it difficult to access the ideal house, since the median value of a property in the city is R$ 600 thousand.

You prices take into account used apartment real estate advertisements in all regions of the city. For a family with an income of R$ 3,800, the interest rate charged was 5.5% per year, with a down payment of around R$ 227 thousand, a common value in the market for this type of property.

And if you save money to pay in cash?

If the family chooses to pay for the property in cash, the time to buy the house drops significantly. Saving about 30% of income per month with an income equal to the basic interest rate (Selic), the family would take about 21 years to obtain the necessary amount for the purchase in a property of R$ 600 thousand, according to calculations of the UOL.

“A family with children will have a hard time finding a comfortable property to accommodate everyone. If they do, they will have to give up rooms or the general quality of the property,” Urbit said in a statement.

A person who lives alone will take between 14 and 47 years to finish paying off a mortgage, depending on the percentage of income commitment to finance the apartment.

“There is a very large mismatch between the population’s income and market prices. Accessibility in the city of São Paulo is low,” informed the company.

Big cities are hard to live

For Johnny Mendes, professor of economics at Faap, residents of large cities suffer from higher property prices given the strong demand of people to live in places that offer amenities, such as a good location, for example.

“Financing is difficult because prices in big cities are higher. If we look only at big cities, this will always be an obstacle, since prices in places that have better quality of life and offer benefits for families will really be higher,” he said.

According to the expert, so that people can escape the trap of almost eternal financing, the interested party needs to save as much as possible to be able to offer a good down payment. “The person who wants to buy a property today has to save. The context we are living in is the increase in the interest rate, and this should increase the cost of financing,” he said.

Furthermore, Mendes does not see a possible drop in property prices in the near future. “The cost of civil construction increased 16% in the last 12 months. So, it is impossible for the price of the property not to keep up,” he said.

How to reduce financing time?

According to the professor, families should use the leftovers from the budget or extra money they receive, such as a 13th salary or bonus, to help reduce the financing and reduce the debt.

“The idea that the person can reduce the installments, reducing the term, is very worthwhile. Using the 13th, bonus and the FGTS, because reducing the debt, is a great idea”, he said.

“That way, if the salary increases or you manage to save, you can deduct installments from the end of the contract. This will allow you to pay for your property faster. This helps a lot,” he declared.

“If you have any money left, choose to reduce the term of the contract, as this will allow you to pay faster and will have an excellent discount,” he said.