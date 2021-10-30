Caio Coppola leaves broadcaster due to contract termination

CNN Brasil announced that the contract with political commentator Caio Coppolla, which ends next Sunday (31), will not be renewed, as UOL columnist Mauricio Stycer said. The journalist has worked at the station for the past two years.

The contract between CNN Brasil and political commentator Caio Coppolla ends on the 31st, and the parties communicate that they decided, by mutual agreement, not to renew the two-year partnership. The afternoon edition of Freedom of Opinion, which Coppolla was a part of, will not be aired again.

CNN Brasil press release

The communiqué also brings a thank you from Caio Coppolla. “It was two years of a lot of experience and learning in an environment of excellence,” he said in his farewell.

With the end of the attraction presented by Coppolla, journalist Rita Lisauskas, who participated in the painting, also leaves the company in common agreement. “I am very grateful for the opportunity to have been part, even for a short period, of CNN Brasil”, commented the journalist who arrived on the channel in January.

“CNN appreciates the important contribution of Coppolla and Rita to the diversity of ideas in the station’s programming and wishes the professionals success and luck in their new projects”, concludes the station in the statement.

Caio Coppolla was invited to be one of the participants of the program “The Great Debate” when the channel was launched. He was also part of the team for the afternoon edition of “Freedom of Opinion”.

In recent months, CNN Brasil has also communicated the disconnection of presenter Evaristo Costa and commentator Alexandre Garcia.