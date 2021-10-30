Caixa pays emergency aid to September born

Informal workers born in September receive today (29) the seventh installment of emergency aid in 2021. The benefit has installments from R$150 to R$375, depending on the family.

Payment will also be made to those enrolled in the Federal Government’s Single Registry of Social Programs (CadÚnico) born in the same month. The money is deposited in digital savings accounts and can be used through the Caixa Tem application. Only two to three weeks after the deposit, the money can be withdrawn in cash or transferred to a checking account.

Participants in the Bolsa Família with a Social Registration Number (NIS) ending 0 are also receiving the seventh installment of emergency aid today. The dates for the extension of the benefit were announced in August.

In all, 45.6 million Brazilians are benefiting from this year’s emergency aid round. The benefit started to be paid in April.



Seventh installment of emergency aid for beneficiaries of the CadÚnico – Cash/Disclosure

For Bolsa Família beneficiaries, payment occurs differently. Applicants can directly withdraw money in the last ten business days of each month, based on the final digit of the NIS.

The payment of the seventh installment to those enrolled in Bolsa Família began on the 18th and continues until today (30th). Emergency aid is only deposited when the amount exceeds the benefit of the social program.



Calendar of the seventh installment of emergency aid for beneficiaries of the Bolsa Família – Disclosure/Cash

In all cases, support is being paid only to those who received the benefit in December 2020. Other requirements must also be met to qualify for the current round (see Q&A guide in last paragraph).

The program would end in July, but was extended until October, with the same amounts for the installments. Starting in November, the Bolsa Família audience will be migrated to Auxílio Brasil.

THE Brazil Agency has developed a question-and-answer guide on emergency assistance. Among the doubts that the beneficiary can answer are the criteria to receive the benefit, the regularization of the CPF and the tie-breaking criteria within the same family to access the aid.