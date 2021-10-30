Camilo expands to 80% audience in stadiums and requires vaccination

From next Monday, 1st, up to 80% of the public capacity will be allowed in football stadiums, with a requirement for the complete vaccination schedule (two doses or a single dose). Governor Camilo Santana (PT), who has an agenda in Europe, announced advances in the flexibility of isolation measures in the state through social networks.

In addition, the capacity of social events was also expanded: up to 500 people indoors and 800 people in open spaces. “The decree will also publish the predictability of expansion of events for the coming weeks, depending on the assessment of health authorities,” said the governor.

Deliberations were made by the State Committee to Combat the Pandemic in a meeting this Friday, 29, to assess the Covid-19 indices and discuss new measures. Next state decree goes into effect from next Monday, 1st.

In the post, Camilo reiterated that numbers of cases and deaths continue to fall across the state, while the vaccination process advances. “I reinforce, once again, the importance of all people from Ceará getting vaccinated. Only with mass immunization will we be able to overcome this pandemic once and for all,” he warned.

previous decree

Previous decree, announced on October 15, authorized games with 30% of the audience capacity in football stadiums and religious temples were allowed to operate at full capacity. In addition, stores, events, cultural facilities and restaurants also had their capacity expanded. The measures began to take effect on Saturday, 16, and continue until this Sunday, 31.

Decrees in the 2nd wave in Ceará

2nd lockdown: the rigid isolation in Fortaleza began on March 5, 2021. On the 13th, a state decree extended the measures to the entire state.

April 12th: on april 4th, Camilo Santana announced the beginning of flexibilization in Ceará for april 12th. With the reopening, some service and trade activities were allowed during reduced hours, curfews from Monday to Friday and lockdown on weekends.

April 17th: previous decree was maintained, with the release of individual physical activities in public spaces.

April 23: flexibilization advances with releases for schools, churches, temples. beach huts and gyms. Lockdown continues on Saturdays and Sundays.

April 30th: Camilo announces flexibility on Saturdays and Sundays, with authorization for commerce and restaurants to operate. In the week, the rules follow the same.

May 7th: after four weeks of flexibilization, Ceará does not advance in the reopening, keeping the measures in force. Two indicators lit a warning sign: high level of admissions and increased test positivity

May 14: Fortaleza and Sobral regions make progress in flexibilization, with an increase in the opening hours of commercial activities. Cariri, Sertão Central and Litoral Leste/Jaguaribe continue with the same restrictions.

May 22nd: previous decree is extended maintaining the Fortaleza and Sobral expansion and stricter measures in the other three regions of the state

May 29: decree expands flexibility in Sertão Central and Litoral Leste/Jaguaribe, which change to the same situation as Fortaleza and Sobral. Cariri maintains restrictions

June 4: decree extends opening hours of shopping malls and restaurants to 22 hours and curfew goes to 23 hours. Exception is Cariri, where restrictions are maintained

June 11th: government releases classes in all high school grades, expands the capacity of the public in academies, reopens museums, libraries and cinemas. Only Cariri remains with restrictions

June 18: governor announces extension of the decree, interrupting the reopening sequence. More severe restrictions maintained in Cariri.

June 25th: government releases classroom classes at universities.

June 28: decree authorizes the operation of open fairs.

July 9: announced increase in business hours.

July 23: restaurants can be open for up to 23 hours. Events can host up to 200 people.

August 6: because of the arrival of the Delta variant, the decree is extended without changes.

August 20th: Camilo announces that modern restaurants are open until midnight.

September 3rd: Camilo extends shopping and gym hours.

September 17: classes released at 100% capacity and test event announcement

October 1st: restaurant may be open until 2 am; reinforced face-to-face teaching

October 15th: games authorized at 30% capacity; churches will be able to function at 100% capacity; and stores, events and restaurants also had increased capacity

