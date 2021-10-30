Cano offers shirt to Australian player who came out gay

German Cano offered a special Vasco shirt, in honor of the LGBTQIA+ community, to Australian player Joshua Cavallo, who plays for Adelaide United. The forward for the Rio team recognized the midfielder’s courage in coming out as gay and said that the player is an example for football.

“I want to thank you for being brave. We need more people like you in the world, without fear of anything. Your phrase ‘be yourself’ impressed me, so I want to present you with my LGBT shirt from our beloved Vasco da Gama club” , wrote the Argentine striker, on Twitter and Instagram stories.

@Joshua Cavallo hello friend I would like to thank you for the value you are , we need more people like you in the world without fear of anything , let me have your sentence in my head IF YOU LITTLE ME gustaria send me my LGBT shirt ?? by our beloved [email protected] you are an ejemplo champion — (@Germancanoofi) October 29, 2021

Cano is one of the active players in Brazil who is keen to demonstrate support for the LGBTQIA+ community. In June, on the eve of International Pride Day, the striker celebrated his goal over Brusque by raising the LGBTQIA+ flag. “People are equal, and we have to respect, and we have to have equal conditions for everyone,” said Cano, speaking of the celebration on the ‘Bem Amigos’ program.

The shirt promised by the Argentine was part of a series of actions by Vasco to fight LGBTphobia. The transverse sash on the Vasco’s chest won the colors of the rainbow and the uniforms worn by the athletes were auctioned, with profits donated to institutions that support the LGBTQIA+ community in Rio de Janeiro.