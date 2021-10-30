Cano promises Vasco shirt to player who came out gay: ‘Valente’ | Soccer

Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco Cano offers Vasco shirt to player who came out as a homosexual

Forward Germán Cano, from Vasco, went to Twitter to show support for Joshua Cavallo, an Australian athlete who came out as LGBT last Tuesday. On his Twitter profile, the Argentine promised to send the special edition of the cross-maltino shirt, in support of the LGBTQIA+ movement, to his co-worker.

“Hello friend, I wanted to thank you for being brave as you are. We need more people like you in the world, without fear of anything. Your phrase stuck in my head, be yourself. I would like to send you my LGBT shirt of our beloved team, Vasco da Gama. You are an example, champion”, posted shirt 14.

Hello friend I would like to thank you for the value that you are , we need more people like you in the world without fear [email protected] you are a champion example — 𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐨 (@Germancanoofi) October 29, 2021

he said he was ready to share something so personal and stressed that he only intended to “play football and be treated equally”. He gained star support from Barcelona’s Piqué and Atletico Madrid’s Griezmann.

“It wasn’t easy to reach this moment, but I couldn’t be happier with my decision to come out. I’ve been struggling with my sexuality for at least six years and I’m proud that I don’t need to do that anymore,” the media wrote in a statement. -field that also has Italian nationality.

An idol of the Cruz Maltina crowd, the Argentine has always shown affection for the public defense of social causes. On June 27, Vasco performed with the special shirt, with which he intends to witness Cavallo. In the 2-1 victory over Brusque, in Serie B, Cano celebrated a goal by raising the corner flag, which at the time had the colors of the rainbow, one of the Maltino cross actions for the LGBTQIA+ Pride Day.

In the same week, the attacker started using a rainbow filter in his photos on social networks. The Argentine’s gesture became a special illustration in Vasco.

– The good thing about this celebration is that it was not planned. It was something of the moment and that makes it more beautiful. When I scored the goal, it occurred to me to run to the flag, take it off and pick it up, giving a message of respect, peace and love. We are all the same and each one can freely think what he wants – said the Argentine to the newspaper “Olé”, at the time.