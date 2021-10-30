Cara de Uno, Strada interior: catch shows how new Fiat Fiorino will be – 10/30/2021

In my debut here at UOL Cars I reveal, in an exclusive spot, that the new Fiat Fiorino will be given the interior of the new Strada in its first restyled. The explanation is easy: as his brother Uno will be discontinued by the end of the year, it would not justify using a piece that will come into disuse.

Fiorino is the leader in its segment with more than 90% market share. But, despite the good sales numbers (about 20 thousand units per year), they do not justify keeping the use of the panel of a model that will no longer be produced.

As Uno, Mobi and Strada share the panel’s support structure, the brand sought a homemade solution on its shelf. In this way, their commercial models have the same interior. Not to mention the issue of production cost, after all, there is nothing more practical than having the same panel as a model with a large production volume like the pickup truck.

The panel structure of the Fiorino 2022 is the same used by Strada, with some minor changes. The air outlet at the top of the dashboard has been suppressed, while the circular sides and vertical centers are as they are in the pickup.

Image: Marlos Ney Vidal/Autos Segredos

Above the location for the media system are the commands to enable/disable stability control, flasher and auxiliary beacon. The center console doesn’t extend to the gearshift as on the Strada, but the gearbox beneath the air conditioning controls has been retained.

Strada also ceded the seats to Fiorino 2022. On the prototype, the upholstery has creases as in the Volcano version. Finally, the door linings were covered, but from what you can see, they will be very similar to the pickup.

External look is almost the same as Uno 2015

Image: Marlos Ney Vidal/Autos Segredos

If inside the van will turn into a “FioriStrada”, the new front will be almost the same that debuted on the Fiat Uno in 2015, keeping the hatch’s main headlights — which will have a black mask. The auxiliary lights will be positioned at the ends and the shelter will be like in Uno.

What changes in the bumper is the lower air intake, which will have a geometric shape and the main grille, which in the prototype indicated to be completely closed and with the new Fiat logo in the center.

On the side, the van will keep the same lines as when it debuted at the end of 2013, as well as in the rear that should remain as it is today.

1.3 Firefly engine not coming this time

For customers interested in the renovated van, it is good not to create expectations in relation to the engine. The 1.4 Fire EVO engine will be maintained, but with updates to meet the new emissions standards of the Proconve PL7 program.

Currently, the thruster yields a power of 85 hp and a torque of 12.5 kgfm with gasoline and 88 hp and a torque of 12.5 kgfm with ethanol in the tank. But power and torque must be revised due to the update that the engine will receive. The transmission will be the five-speed manual. The mechanical novelty will be due to the arrival of the TC+ differential lock.

The van will have enhanced security with the adoption of traction and stability controls.

