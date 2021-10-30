The words “cars” and “expensive” are not only written similarly, but are also becoming synonymous when it comes to the Brazilian automotive market.

In 2021, the rise in prices in all segments impressed even those who were already used to this scenario here. The main reason, of course, was the pandemic, which directly affected the country’s economy.

In addition, the lack of parts (especially semiconductors) caused a substantial drop in inventory at all dealerships, as several models had their production halted.

Amidst this scenario, which new cars had the biggest price hike in 2021? To answer that question, we analyzed the January-October table values ​​of the 30 best-selling cars and pickup trucks in our country.

We always used the entry version of each model as the basis for determining the increase, and the result was daunting: on average, these 30 models were up nearly 21%!

It is worth mentioning that this number would be even higher if it weren’t for the cars launched (or renewed) during this year, such as Toro, Kicks, Compass and Corolla Cross. With less time on the market, they still have minor adjustments to their tables.

Another interesting fact is that Fiat stood out negatively in this survey, with an average readjustment of 26.32% in its models, followed by Hyundai (24.36%) and Renault (23.93%).

Finally, we can also mention that the trio Polo (12.90%), Nivus (13.72%) and Onix Plus (14.78%) were those that had the smallest readjustments among the 30 most sold.

Let’s detail then which were the cars with the highest price increase in 2021, check it out!

1) Fiat Uno – 41.41%

2) Fiat Argo – 30.56%

3) Fiat Strada – 30.04%

4) Hyundai HB20 – 29.22%

5) Toyota Hilux – 27.54%

6) Volkswagen Gol – 25.87%

7) Renault Kwid – 25.46%

8) Fiat Mobi – 24.37%

9) Chevrolet S10 – 23.50%

10) Renault Duster – 22.40%

It is true that no brand can say that it has not considerably increased the prices of its cars in 2021, but among them Fiat was the champion of readjustments. No less than 4 of the 10 models mentioned here are from the Italian.

The worst case was the Uno, a model that continues to be sold only in the Attractive 1.0 version for R$ 64,990. Earlier this year, this same configuration was available for R$45,960, which represents an increase of more than 41.4%!

In the meantime, the long-lived hatch has not had any significant change in the look or engine, as it follows with the 1.0 Fire propeller of 75 hp and 9.9 kgfm of torque, with a five-speed manual gearbox.

Fiat’s current strategy is to keep Uno to supply its direct sales, as it continues to be much sought after by companies. In other words, we are talking about a “firm car”, the one you always see with a ladder on the roof.

Thus, the price informed in your configurator ends up being very different from what companies actually pay, as this type of sale usually yields generous discounts.

2) Fiat Argo – 30.56%

The replacement for Uno in the Brazilian market, when we talk about the most sought after model of the brand, is the Argo. In 2021, it has already accumulated 65,415 units sold, which places it in 3rd position among all cars and light commercial vehicles.

On the other hand, this good result was accompanied by several changes in its price list. Taking into account the entry-level version (called only Argo 1.0), the model rose from R$51,540 to R$67,290, an increase above 30%.

For this amount you get the model with 1.0 Firefly three-cylinder engine, with 77 hp, 10.9 kgfm and five-speed manual transmission. It comes with air conditioning, electric steering and other basics, but no sound system.

Being a more modern model, the Argo has a much more complete line than the Uno to fight Onix and HB20. It also has the versions Drive 1.0 (R$ 72,890), Drive 1.3 S-Design (R$ 78,290), Trekking 1.3 (R$ 78,990), Trekking 1.8 AT (R$ 93,290) and HGT 1.8 AT (R$ 94,890).

3) Fiat Strada – 30.04%

Completing the podium of the most expensive models in 2021, Fiat Strada appears in third position with a high above 30% in its cheaper version Endurance Cabin Plus.

Launched in June 2020, the new Strada arrived costing BRL 63,590 in this configuration, rising to BRL 66,050 in January and an incredible BRL 85,890 until October. In other words, the increase this year was really much higher than expected.

In addition to this option, the pickup also has the double cabin version with the same 1.4 Fire engine with 88 hp and 12.5 kgfm. The Freedom (CP and CD) and Volcano (CD) configurations come with the 1.3 Firefly 109 hp and 14.2 kgfm, always with a five-speed manual gearbox.

Even with this increase, Strada remains firm as the best-selling vehicle in Brazil in 2021, having accumulated 85,384 units until September. Its main rival, VW Saveiro, only managed 19,929 licenses in the same period.

4) Hyundai HB20 – 29.22%

If Strada leads sales in general, the HB20 is the one that appears in the first position when we talk only about the cars sold here. And this success may explain the taste that the brand took in readjusting its prices.

The cheaper Sense version (if we can still call it that) doesn’t cost less than R$65,890, but earlier this year it could be found for R$50,990. In other words, the same car was 29.22% more expensive.

Not to be unfair, it’s true that the HB20 2022 brought side airbags, traction and stability control and ramp start assist as standard. This occurred at the end of March, when the entry version cost R$ 56,890. That is, even so there was an increase of 15.82%.

Aided by the stoppage in the production of the former leader Onix, the HB20 has already managed to sell 67,146 units this year, leading a very interesting fight with the Fiat Argo.

5) Toyota Hilux – 27.54%

Hilux has always been expensive, and this is nothing new for anyone. In 2021, however, the pickup was able to impress even more with the readjustments announced by the brand, raising its starting price by more than 27.5%.

This increase refers to the SRV 4×2 Flex AT option, with a 2.7 engine with 163 hp and 25 kgfm. Whoever took it home in early 2021 paid around R$156,880, but today the same version costs R$200,090.

In addition to flex options, Hilux has the most sought after diesel configurations, with a 2.8 engine with 204 hp and 42.8 kgfm. Prices, however, are even saltier, ranging between R$221,490 and R$292,290.

But as with several other models mentioned in this list, the rise in prices does not seem to affect sales of the Toyota pickup. Among its rivals of the same size, it leads with some clearance, having accumulated 32,570 units in 2021.

6) Volkswagen Gol – 25.87%

If you thought the Goal should be offered at some discount to make up for its lack of upgrades, think again as it goes in the opposite direction with its various raises.

After the removal of some models, the VW line has the country’s best-selling old car as its cheapest option, selling for R$ 65,590 in the 1.0 version with manual transmission, 84 hp and 10.4 kgfm of torque.

This represents an increase of almost 26% when we see that the same car sold for R$52,110 at the beginning of the year. In addition to this version, the Gol also has a 1.6 configuration with 104 hp, which costs between R$ 72,790 (manual exchange) and R$ 80,690 (automatic transmission).

7) Renault Kwid – 25.46%

With a readjustment very close to the Goal, the Kwid also changed its price list several times in 2021. Taking into account that it relies on the fact that it is one of the cheapest in the country, this was quite noticed by the public.

In January, the subcompact cost R$ 38,890 in the Life version, which is aimed at fleet owners as it does not offer almost any comfort equipment. Today, this same car is priced at R$ 48,790, an increase of 25.46%.

With a situation similar to what we see in Uno, Kwid Life ends up going out for a much smaller amount in the direct sales modality. For the general public, Renault focuses on versions Zen, Intense and Outsider, all with 1.0 engine of 70 hp and with prices between R$ 57,190 and R$ 60,990.

A curious detail is the difference in relation to the launch prices (June 2017), when the cart arrived for R$29,990 and could really be called a cheap vehicle.

8) Fiat Mobi – 24.37%

Major competitors among entry-level models, Kwid and Mobi seem to go together in everything, even in the 2021 price increase. A little below its French rival, Fiat’s model rose 24.37% in that period.

This means that Mobi raised the value of its Easy version from R$ 38,990 in January to R$ 48,490 in October, remaining slightly below its rival. The recipe is also the same, being an absolutely naked car in this configuration.

A negative point in relation to the Fiat model is that all its versions come with the old Fire 1.0 of 75 hp and 9.9 kgfm, before it had the 1.0 Firefly three-cylinder propeller, which delivered 77 hp and 10, 9 kgfm.

9) Chevrolet S10 – 23.50%

Like the Hilux, the S10 was another pickup truck that raised its already absurdly high list prices. In relation to its Advantage entry version, the readjustment was 23.50%, jumping from R$141,210 to R$174,400.

The Chevrolet model had been renewed in 2020, changing the look and gaining more equipment. In the mechanical part, the 2.5 flex engine continued with 206 hp and 27.3 kgfm, in this case with a six-speed manual gearbox.

On the other hand, the versions with the 2.8 diesel engine received a new turbo, with 200 hp and 51 kgfm. Prices here are also higher, ranging between R$215,090 (LS version) and R$272,290 (High Country).

10) Renault Duster – 22.40%

Closing our list with the 10 models that most increased in price in 2021, Renault appears again, this time with Duster. Its initial price, which was R$ 77,360, was changed to R$ 94,690.

This is the value of the entry-level Zen version with five-speed manual gearbox, remembering that all configurations of the model use the 1.6 engine of 120 hp and 16.2 kgfm. The most expensive options come with the CVT exchange.

If for some of the cars mentioned here the price does not affect sales, the same cannot be said for Duster. It bitterly ranks 10th among SUVs, with 17,482 units sold that year (leader Renegade has almost 59,000).

Other cars that also increased their prices significantly in 2021: