Cash today pays emergency aid to those born in October and November

Informal workers born in October and November receive today (30) the seventh installment of emergency aid in 2021. The benefit will have installments from R$150 to R$375, depending on the family.

Payment will also be made to those enrolled in the Federal Government’s Single Registry of Social Programs (CadÚnico) born in the same month. The money will be deposited in digital savings accounts and can be used through the Caixa Tem application. Only two to three weeks after the deposit, the money can be withdrawn in cash or transferred to a checking account.

The dates for the extension of the benefit were announced in August. A total of 45.6 million Brazilians will benefit from this year’s emergency aid round. The benefit started to be paid in April.

Seventh installment of emergency aid for beneficiaries of CadÚnico – Cash/Disclosure

For Bolsa Família beneficiaries, payment occurred differently. Applicants were able to withdraw money directly on the last ten business days of each month, based on the final digit of the NIS.

The payment of the seventh installment to those enrolled in Bolsa Família began on the 18th and ended yesterday (29). Emergency aid was only deposited in cases where the amount was greater than the benefit of the social program.

In all cases, support is being paid only to those who received the benefit in December 2020. Other requirements must also be met to qualify for the current round.

The program would end in July, but was extended until October, with the same amounts for the installments. Starting in November, the Bolsa Família audience will be migrated to Auxílio Brasil.

THE Brazil Agency has developed a question-and-answer guide on emergency assistance. Among the doubts that the beneficiary can answer are the criteria to receive the benefit, the regularization of the CPF and the tie-breaking criteria within the same family to access the aid.

