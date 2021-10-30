Cashier pays 7th and last installment to new group

This Saturday (30) Caixa Econômica Federal deposits the seventh and final installment of emergency aid for informal workers born in October and November. Values ​​range from R$150 to R$375, depending on the family. The money is available for purchases, payments and transfers, but can only be withdrawn on November 17th and 18th, respectively.

The deposit of aid is made according to the month of birth, in the case of informal workers. For Bolsa Família beneficiaries, whose payment has already been completed, the calendar follows the last digit of the NIS.

View the full schedule of the seventh installment of aid

Image: Art/UOL

At least 20 million will be without any benefit

As of November, at least 20 million people who are currently receiving emergency aid will be without any benefits. Emergency aid ends in October and will not be extended. The government says it will start in November the payments of Auxílio Brasil, which will replace Bolsa Família, but only a part of the beneficiaries of emergency aid will participate in the new program.

The Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, stated that Auxílio Brasil will expand the coverage of the former Bolsa Família from the current 14.7 million families to 16.9 million families by the end of the year, with the aim of clearing the current queue waiting time of the program.

The queue is formed by families that are in CadÚnico (registration of the federal government for social programs) and that fulfill the requirements, but do not receive the benefit due to lack of funds in the program.

Data updated in August say that emergency aid for 2021 was paid to 39.4 million people. According to the Ministry of Citizenship, this number dropped to 35 million after reassessments of registrations.

Among these people, approximately 20 million (57%) are not on CadÚnico. Officially, this audience is not in line for Bolsa Família and, therefore, should not join Auxílio Brasil until December.

About five million emergency aid beneficiaries are in CadÚnico, but not in Bolsa Família. If the government fulfills the promise of clearing the queue, part of these people will receive Auxílio Brasil by the end of 2021. Another part will not receive it because they do not meet the requirements of the program.

Assistance with a lower value and for fewer people

The 2021 emergency aid is more restricted than last year, with amounts of R$150, R$250 or R$375, depending on the family, limited to one benefit per family.

Fewer people benefit than the R$600 emergency aid paid in the middle of last year.

Only those who received last year receive the new aid and, therefore, are already registered in the public registers used for the analysis of applications. Those who are not registered will not receive the benefit, as there will be no new orders.

Who can receive?

You must meet a series of criteria to receive the new aid:

have received emergency aid in 2020

be an informal worker or a Bolsa Família beneficiary

having a monthly family income of up to three minimum wages (R$ 3,300)

having family income per person of up to half the minimum wage (BRL 550)

How do I know if I receive it?

There are three channels to check if you are eligible:

What is the amount of aid?

It will depend on the condition of each benefit:

For those who live alone: ​​R$ 150

Families with more than one person and that are not headed by women: R$ 250

Families headed by women: R$375

How to pay?

The government deposits the money in free digital accounts opened by Caixa on behalf of aid beneficiaries last year. Money can be moved through the Caixa Tem application.

First, the person receives the deposit and is only able to use the money for shopping and paying bills. The cash withdrawal is not available until weeks later.

Who cannot receive?

They are not entitled, according to the government:

formal workers, with a formal contract

who receives benefits from the INSS or federal income transfer program

who received the aid in 2020, but did not withdraw or use the money

whoever has 2020 emergency aid canceled at the time of the registration analysis of the new aid

medical residents, multiprofessionals, scholarship recipients, interns and similar

people under the age of 18, except teenage mothers

inmates

who had taxable income above BRL 28,559.70 in 2019

who had, on December 31, 2019, possession or ownership of assets or rights, including bare land, with a total value exceeding R$300 thousand

who received in 2019 exempt income, non-taxable or taxed exclusively at source above R$ 40 thousand

How do I apply for assistance?

It is not possible to claim the benefit. Last year, the government made available an application and a website for the worker to register and request assistance.

This year, the government will use the registration made last year. If it judges that the worker meets the criteria, he will pay the benefit automatically, without the worker having to do anything to receive it.