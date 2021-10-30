CBF wants to form pre-Olympic team in 2022 and use FIFA dates for friendlies | Brazilian Team

Current two-time Olympic champion, the Brazilian team intends to start the journey in search of the third gold medal in 2022, more than two years before the Paris Games, in 2024.

CBF wants to use FIFA dates to hold friendlies and form the under-23 team.

The organization’s plans for the under-23 team collide with the Brazilian football calendar, which will be even tighter in 2022 as a result of the World Cup in Qatar, between November 21 and December 18. The document has not yet been released, but it is likely that the national championships will not once again be interrupted on FIFA dates, as happened in 2020 and 2021, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In this way, Brazilian clubs would certainly be dissatisfied with giving up their players during competitions – the release to the main team already causes complaints.

At first, the pre-Olympic team will be led by André Jardine, the coach who led Brazil to victory in Japan this year. However, the coach’s future is uncertain. With no competitions foreseen in the near future, he does not rule out leaving the CBF to lead a club in case of an advantageous proposal.

Jardine’s relationship with CBF is governed by the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws), with no deadline for termination or termination fine.

The coordination of the base selections is under the responsibility of the ex-player Branco.