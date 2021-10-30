CCR (CCRO3) wins Dutra’s auction with a grant of R$1.77 billion and maximum toll discount

SAO PAULO – CCR (CCRO3) was the winner of the Nova Dutra auction, also including the Rio-Santos stretch between Rio de Janeiro and Ubatuba (SP). The other bidder was Ecorodovias (ECOR3).

The winner offered a discount of 15.31% on the toll amount, the maximum discount allowed in the public notice, in addition to a grant of R$ 1.77 billion, compared to only a 10.6% fare discount offered by the competitor.

The system has a length of 625.8 kilometers. The first stretch, with 355.5 kilometers, is Via Dutra, the main road link between Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo and currently operated by CCR. The second, with 270.3 kilometers, connects Rio de Janeiro to Ubatuba, on the São Paulo coast.

The contract is for a 30-year concession, with projected investments of R$ 14.8 billion. The public notice foresees the implantation of the new Serra das Araras, a stretch of 16.2 km, the duplication of 80.2 km of the BR-101/RJ, additional lanes, new side roads, overpasses and stopping points for truck drivers, among others.

Responsible for moving almost half of the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Dutra is considered the “jewel in the crown” in highway concessions for its traffic and for connecting two of the richest regions in Brazil.

The government wants to transform the road into a model for other concessions through a new model. The highway will be a pioneer in the implementation of innovations such as free flow (a toll-free toll system), a loyalty program for those who use the road most, and Wi-Fi throughout its extension.

The road had been managed by the CCR group since March 1996. At the time, Dutra was scrapped due to lack of investment, and the number of deaths in accidents was around 500 people a year.

Since then, the highway has had many advances in infrastructure, with numerous works. But, little by little, it began to face bottlenecks on the roads, especially in metropolitan regions. Whether in São Paulo or in Rio de Janeiro, Dutra has become almost an avenue, with intense traffic throughout the day when arriving in the cities.

Credit Suisse highlighted that Dutra is an important asset, but CCR’s offer was far from the second bidder. “We look forward to hearing more about CCR’s projects,” analysts said.

(with State Content)

Unprecedented course “The 7 Secrets of Prosperity” brings together teachings on quality of life and financial health. Make your pre-registration free.

Related