CCR will manage the Rio-Santos stretch, passing through Angra and Paraty, which will have three toll booths. See the locations

RIO – Upon winning the Via Dutra auction, CCR will also operate the stretch of BR-101, Rio/Santos highway, between the west side of Rio and the city of Ubatuba, on the north coast of São Paulo, passing through cities tourist attractions such as Angra dos Reis and Paraty. This stretch of BR-101 was included in Dutra’s concession notice, and will now be privately managed by CCR.

The concession for this stretch provides for three toll plazas from Rio: Itaguaí (R$ 4.10), Mangaratiba (R$ 4.09) and Paraty (R$ 4.10).

The start date for charging, however, has not yet been defined and will depend on the schedule of works determined by the public notice, which provides for the duplication of 80.1 km of the highway between Mangaratiba and Angra dos Reis (from km 416 to km 496.1 ). The construction of 33.1 km of additional lanes and 10.6 km of marginal lanes are planned to be carried out between the fifth and ninth year of the concession.

Dutra’s new concession, which included the stretch from Rio-Santos to Ubatuba, will be valid for 30 years. In total, investments should reach R$ 14.8 billion, most of it in the first nine years. CCR won Ecorodovias by offering the maximum toll discount provided for in the notice, of 15.31%, and granting of R$ 1.77 billion.

The new concession includes the implementation of the free-flow toll system, which replaces the charging in physical toll plazas along the highway with a cost-per-kilometre system.





The use of automatic payment tags is one of the main ways of capturing this “mileage round”, allowing the calculation of the price to be paid for the vehicle. The free-flow will only be used at Dutra, on the stretch that arrives in São Paulo, one of the busiest.

Monitoring is also provided with automatic cameras to identify incidents, Wi-Fi for emergency and LED lighting throughout the highway. Another innovation is the Frequent User Discount (DUF).

