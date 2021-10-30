CCR Wins Dutra Auction and Renews Concession Ownership | Economy

CCR SA was the winner of the auction for the new concession for the Presidente Dutra highway and renewed its ownership of the concession for the stretch for another 30 years. The company offered the maximum discount on the toll fee, of 15.31%, and the concession fee was R$1.77 billion. The only competitor was Ecorodovias, which offered a 10.60% discount.

The federal government held the auction this Friday afternoon (29). CCR already commanded the stretch, but Dutra’s current concession contract expired in February and had been extended for one year. The concessionaire also manages other important highways in the country, such as the Anhanguera-Bandeirantes system, in the interior of São Paulo; the São Paulo ring road; and the Rio-Niterói Bridge.

The auction was carried out using the hybrid model, in which the winning consortium is the one that offers the largest grant (cash to take the contract) to the Federal Government, combined with the criterion of the lowest toll rate (limited to a maximum discount of 15.31% ). In this format, the award value is used only in case of tiebreakers between competitors, which was not necessary.

Dutra is the stretch of BR-116, the main road junction in the country, and that links the metropolitan regions of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. The project also includes a stretch of BR-101, between the border of the two states to Ubatuba (SP).

The bidding was commanded by the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) and by the Ministry of Infrastructure. According to the ministry is “the biggest road auction in history” in volume of investments planned and the new contract represents a 35% reduction in the toll fee for drivers.

Concession will have toll exemption for motorcycles

Dutra will have discounts for frequent users and drivers who use tag

Forecast of nearly BRL 15 billion in investments

The winner of the auction will manage the road for 30 years. The concession covers 625.8 km in length, crossing 33 municipalities. The government foresees investments of R$ 14.8 billion over the term of the contract.

Of the total planned investments, R$ 1.5 billion will be applied only in the region of Guarulhos (SP) to reduce bottlenecks and facilitate access to São Paulo’s international airport. Another R$ 1.2 billion will be disbursed by the winning company for the implementation of the new Serra das Araras, with the construction of a new lane, allowing four lanes per direction.

Via Dutra is the main connection between the Northeast and the South of the country and with the highest daily traffic volume, according to ANTT. In this new concession, the BR-101/RJ/SP was added, with a predominantly touristic feature, which links the cities of the coastal region of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, including the colonial city of Paraty (RJ), considered a National Historic Landmark.

New concession for the Dutra highway and Rio-Santos section up for auction

The notice foresees that the current location of all toll plazas on the BR-116 will be maintained, including three plazas on the BR-101. In all, there will be 10 squares:

BR-116: seven toll plazas, located in Arujá/SP, Guararema/SP, Jacareí/SP, Moreira César/SP, Itatiaia/RJ

BR-101: three toll plazas, located in Itaguaí/RJ, Mangaratiba/RJ and Paraty/RJ

Expected improvements and innovations

The concession project establishes around 600 km of additional lanes to expand capacity, 80 km of duplication on the BR-101 in Rio de Janeiro, 144 km of side roads, 128 overpasses and 4 rest areas for truck drivers.

Another important work will be the implementation of Serra das Araras, 16.2 km long and with four lanes, to be carried out between the 6th and 7th year of the concession.

The concession brings some news. Between them:

inclusion of a differentiated rate between single and double lanes. On BR-101, for example, the double lane will have a 30% higher toll, in addition to a seasonal rate for weekends and holidays;

progressive fare discounts, according to the frequency of use of the road, for drivers who opt for the automatic payment system (tag);

introduction of a flexible mechanism for setting tariffs (free flow), which eliminates the need for toll plazas, associated with the use of reversible lanes to facilitate traffic flow, in the region of Guarulhos (SP);

motorcycles will not pay a fee at toll plazas, a novelty included in the public notice at the request of President Jair Bolsonaro and validated by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU); the exemption is valid only from the signing of the new contract;

monitoring with automatic cameras to identify incidents;

wi-fi and LED lighting and remote management systems throughout the Dutra Highway.

The winner of the auction will also manage the Rio-Santos highway

This is the third federal highway auction of the year. In April, the government granted stretches of BR-153/080/414/GO/TO and, in July, the auction of BR-163/230/MT/PA was held, totaling investments estimated at R$9.71 billion over the period of the contracts.

The government plans to hold another 10 auctions in the infrastructure area by the end of December, including nine port leases and the concession of BR-381/262/MG/ES, scheduled for December 20th.

According to the Ministry of Infrastructure, the new auction season may attract around R$ 23.5 billion in private investments, with the potential to generate at least 400,000 jobs.