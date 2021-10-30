Ceará signs agreement with German company to produce green hydrogen in Pecém – Negócios

Governor Camilo Santana signed this Friday (29), in Munich, Germany, an agreement with the German multinational Linde for the implementation of a plant of green hydrogen In Ceara.

The largest global company in the production of industrial gases and engineering, Linde is represented in South America by White Martins. This is the 12th memorandum of understanding signed by the State for the production of H2V at the Pecém Industrial and Port Complex (Cipp).

Camilo Santana Governor of Ceará “Linde is investing a lot in technologies in the Green Hydrogen area and sees Ceará with great potential for the production of clean energy, due to the favorable conditions of wind and sun, in addition to the privileged location of the state. We are very confident that we will further establish this important partnership for the production of Green Hydrogen”

Linde’s Global Vice President, David Burns, commented on the signing of the agreement with the Government of Ceará.

“It is a great satisfaction to be working together on this project. White Martins already has its (oxygen) plant in Pecém, and now we have the need to produce sustainable fuel. Linde has been looking for partners and Ceará has a lot of potential in this regard. I believe this will be a very important partnership for the State, for Brazil and for Europe”, mentioned Burns.

Companies that have already signed a memorandum of understanding with the Government

Enegix Energy

White Martins

Qair

Fortescue

eneva

Differential

hytron

H2helium

neoenergy

engie

Transhydrogen Alliance

Linde

green hydrogen

The Ceará Green Hydrogen Hub, installed in the Pecém Industrial and Port Complex, was launched this year in partnership with the Federal University of Ceará (UFC) and the Federation of Industries of Ceará (Fiec).

The idea is to seek to reduce the emission of pollutants with new investments and expand business opportunities and job creation in Ceará, in order to boost the state’s economy.

Green hydrogen (H2V) is produced from renewable sources and is currently considered the mainstay of transformation.