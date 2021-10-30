Ceará x Fluminense: see list of embezzlement and returns for the match – Play

After playing in late matches of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship last Wednesday (27), Ceará and Fluminense will face each other at Castelão for the 29th round and will be absent for the duel at 4 pm this Sunday (31).

Ceará has three feuds for the duel. The most important of them is striker Cléber, who was sent off against Bahia last Wednesday (27), in a 1-1 draw at Fonte Nova, after receiving two yellow cards.

Besides the 89 shirt, Alvinegro still doesn’t count on the right-back Buiú, who is still in a period of recovery after knee surgery, and the forward Wendson, who had damage to the peroneal nerve of his left leg and is in transition.

So, if he wants to, coach Tiago Nunes can keep the team that faced Bahia, despite saying in a press conference at Fonte Nova that he rarely repeats a lineup.

Fluminense

The Tricolor Carioca, which is coming from a 2-0 defeat by Santos in Vila Belmiro on Wednesday (27), will have important losses for the duel with Grandpa. Forward John Kennedy, a hero of Fla x Flu with two goals, and defensive midfielder Nonato took the third yellow card and are out.

The other two embezzlements are Nino (with a problem in his left eye), Goose (operated on his right forearm) and Hudson (pain in his right knee).

Fred returns

With so many embezzlements, Flu can count on the return of an important striker: Fred. He was unanimously acquitted by the 5th Disciplinary Commission of the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), in a judgment held this Friday, for the bid with Ronald, from Fortaleza, in a game valid for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship, played on the 6th of October.

The forward had been denounced for lifting the full-back by the shirt in the sequence, and was at risk of getting up to 12 games of suspension. Therefore, the top scorer could face Ceará.

Alvinegro is in 14th place with 33 points, while Tricolor das Laranjeiras is 8th, with 39 points