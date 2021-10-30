Ceni has new alternatives with Rigoni’s return

São Paulo should count on the important return of striker Emiliano Rigoni in the match against Internacional. With the Argentine’s return, the formation in attack is in doubt and Rogério Ceni will be able, for the first time, to count on the São Paulo highlight in the Brazilian Championship.

Rigoni was injured in the match against Cuiabá, on October 11, in Hernán Crespo’s last match as coach of São Paulo. With that, in the three matches in which he commanded the Tricolor in this second passage, Rogério Ceni has not yet used the Argentine.

Calleri and Luciano were the pair used by the coach against Ceará and Corinthians, while Luciano and Pablo made an attacking duo against Red Bull Bragantino, due to Calleri’s injury at Majestoso. The shirt 30 has not yet returned from his injury and should be out of favor against Inter.

Recovered from a thigh muscle injury, Rigoni returns to the team and can start against Internacional, forming a duo with Luciano or Pablo, and can also make a trio of attack with the two.

With Luciano, the attack would be more mobile, more agile, with the 11th shirt more advanced in a ‘goal man’ role and the Argentine more focused on the creation of plays.

In an attack formed by Rigoni and Pablo, shirt 9 would be a reference player in the attack, with more fixed positioning and less movement, Rigoni, in this case, would complement this characteristic, more dynamic, as a second attacker.

São Paulo enters the field at 6:15 pm on Sunday (31) at Morumbi, in a match valid for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship.