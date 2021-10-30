CEO of Slight Mad Studios and creator of Project Cars leaves the company • Eurogamer.pt

Created in 2009, Slight Mad Studios has now lost one of its founders, CEO Ian Bell. It was through Twitter that Bell revealed his departure from the company. Thank you gamingbolt.

“SMS started as the crazy dream of a group of ambitious racing fans in a bedsit in the late 90’s. With the studio’s future now assured, it’s the right time to step back. It has been a journey and a privilege to share our dreams with you. Thanks!”

Bell has participated in the development of the Project CARS franchise over the years, and this decision must have something to do with EA’s $1.2 billion acquisition of Codemasters. Don’t forget that Slight Mad Studios is part of Codemasters.

Ian Bell’s removal has already been confirmed by Electronic Arts to GamesIndustry

“After more than a decade in the Slightly Mad Studios company’s driving seat, today, we are sorry to announce that Ian Bell is stepping down from his role at SMS and Electronic Arts. As CEO of Slightly Mad Studios, Ian was a visionary and innovator, having pioneered not only a new era of racing simulation, but also redefining the way games are financed and produced. We wish Ian the best on his journey and thank him for his contribution to EA, Codemasters, SMS, and for the industry in general.”

