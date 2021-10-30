As of this Saturday, 30, César Tralli will take over as anchor of Newspaper Today in place of Maju Coutinho, scheduled to command the Fantastic beside Poliana Abritta from the 21st of November.

The journalist, who spent the last ten years in charge of the SP1, declared his satisfaction in presenting the TV news broadcast throughout the country. He was already taking over the program sporadically during Maju’s vacation.







César Tralli takes over ‘Jornal Hoje’ as of this Saturday Photo: Marcos Rosa

“It’s a huge joy to take on the Newspaper Today with this wonderful audience from all over Brazil. It will be an immense challenge to replace Maju, with her charisma and talent,” praised Tralli.

“For my part, I promise a lot of dedication and a lot of love for the profession I’ve chosen since my adolescence. It’s an honor to be here,” said the journalist.

When saying goodbye to the SP1 on the last 15th, Tralli got emotional. “A difficult time has come,” he declared at the end of the issue. “My journey in the SP1. Ten years old, but I already miss it.”

“I want to thank you for all the kindness and generosity of letting me have lunch with you. I always dream of bringing you good news. That’s why we are here to inform you, to combat so much injustice that you still have. “, said the presenter.

At the newsroom in São Paulo, the team appeared to applaud. “I want to thank the entire team at SP1 that puts him in the air. This is team work and I value this work more every day. I only represent you. I’ll go on vacation in a short period and when I come back at the end of the month I’ll meet you a little later, at Jornal Hoje. Let’s continue having lunch together. Thank you from my heart,” he said emotionally. During the credits, César Tralli cried.

At Globo since 1993, Tralli participated in outstanding coverage as an investigative reporter, collected awards, made special reports for the National Newspaper, Fantastic and Globo reporter. He was a correspondent in London for five years and also covered World Cups, Olympics and Pan American Games. in addition to the Newspaper Today, César Tralli presented 6pm edition, on GloboNews.