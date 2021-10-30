CGU reveals that energy distributors charged R$5.2 billion more in the electricity bill

An audit by the Federal Comptroller General (CGU) proved that Brazilians paid R$5.2 billion more in electricity bills due to “technical errors” in the electricity sector.

The value of the electricity bill is determined by the “regulatory agency” Aneel, whose relations with energy distributors are shrouded in suspicion. There was even an operation by the Federal Police investigating suspicious relations between Aneel directors and energy distribution companies, which issue electricity bills.

According to the audit, failures in energy production projections were responsible for an increase of 5% on the total value of accounts between the years 2017 to 2020.

The control agency analyzed three errors that resulted in the billionaire amount passed on to consumers.

The first, from 2017 to 2019, which covered outdated projection errors, when hydroelectric plants produced less than estimated for the period. The loss was R$2.22 billion.

Another R$2.3 billion due to the energy generation schedule at the Belo Monte hydroelectric plant, which was not carried out. The error resulted in the purchase of energy from other plants to cover the lack of production in Belo Monte.

The third error is related to the delay in the delivery of transmission lines for the flow of energy produced. The loss is budgeted at R$ 693 million, the plants had to release water from the hydroelectric plants without generating energy.

Related Videos