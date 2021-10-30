Chapecó reports crying from the family and thanks for the chance

The only player who plays in Brazil called up for the Brazilian team today (29) was Gabriel Chapecó. The 21-year-old Grêmio goalkeeper admits that he was surprised by the call in his first year in the first team, reported crying from the family when he heard the news and thanked him for the chance to make a dream come true.

“It has always been a dream of playing in the national team. I never imagined it would be in my first year. I’m grateful for all the support I’ve always had here at Grêmio”, he said.

Tite entered into an agreement with the CBF and opted not to call up players who would defraud Brazilian teams in the competitions in dispute. The gremista does not mean a loss for the Tricolor, as he is currently Brenno’s reserve.

“We have to be prepared because at some point the chance will come. If you don’t work hard, when the time comes you won’t be prepared. I always work hard for when the opportunity appears, grab it tooth and nail,” he said.

Chapecó has only 23 games in Grêmio’s first team. He took over when Brenno played for the Olympic team. And it was kept even when the colleague returned. The exchange in the first position of the team happened recently, and he returned to be a substitute.

The summons tore the family’s tears. A few minutes after learning about the call, Chapecó called his family and received the affection of everyone.

“I spoke with my family, we were very happy. My stepfather had the dream of being a soccer player and he couldn’t. My mother always supported me in the most difficult moments of my life. It was something unspeakable. They were very happy, they cried, I I didn’t imagine it would be in my first year. It’s a lot of emotion, and work too,” he concluded.