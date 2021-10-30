Chapolin Colorado arrives November 1st for Fortnite

Facebook

The text below was published on the game’s official website.

Hold on! as you suspected from the beginning, on November 1st Chapolin Colorado will arrive at Fortnite to defend us!

The world’s greatest comic superhero on international TV is celebrating his 51st birthday by entering the battle at Fortnite. Created by Roberto Gómez Bolaños, Chapolin Colorado presents itself as a superhero with a noble heart. With his power to teleport, his ability to detect danger with his antennas and his super contraptions, he is always ready to save us all. Chapolin’s well-intentioned clumsiness is what made him so beloved in every home in Latin America and beyond.

FOLLOW ME THE GOOD ONES!

Chapolin represents the hero within us all. And soon, you too can become this hero with a unique Item Set. So get to work!

Starting November 1st, at 9:00 pm EDT, players will be able to purchase Packets containing their favorite items from the Chapolin Colorado Set or purchase the items separately.

in addition to the Chapolin Colorado costume, you can get the following costumes: agent Colorado, captain colorada, Colorado soldier, Amazon colorada, Colorado Warrior, warrior colorada, hero colorado, Heroin Colorado, Colorado Defender and Colorado Defender.

As well as equipping yourself with the Back Accessory Paralizatron CH-3000 and brandish your ever faithful Bionic Sledgehammer Pick.

And finally, celebrate your Victoria Royale (or tactical retreat) with the Gesture No Priemos Canico!.

An Antenna awaits you.